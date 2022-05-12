ROLLA, Mo. — The Missouri Southern track and field programs sent a group of athletes to the Missouri S&T qualifier and came away with three event wins and six top-four performances.
Claire Luallen won the women’s 100-meter hurdles with an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 13.87 seconds, which ranks 13th nationally this year and solidifies her seeding and chances of making the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships.
Chardae Overstreet picked up a win in the women’s 400-meter dash with a provisional time of 55.63 seconds, while Jonathan Watts won the men’s long jump with a provisional distance of 7.39 meters.
Katie Candrl was third in the women’s pole vault, hitting a height of 3.53 meters.
Brendan Rozier and Nathan Kovis placed second and fourth, respectively, in the men’s javelin. Both hit provisional marks, with Rozier hitting a distance of 62.79 meters and Kovis hitting 59.99 meters.
MSSU will be back in action on Saturday at the Nebraska-Kearney meet in Kearney, Nebraska.
