SAN JOSE, Costa Rica—In his first bout outside of the United States, Trey Lippe-Morrison recorded a sixth-round technical knockout over Pedro Martinez in a heavyweight clash on Wednesday night at DiBella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing Summer Series event at Gimnasio Nacional.
A native of Vinita, Oklahoma, Lippe-Morrison improved his professional record to 16-0, with all 16 wins coming via knockout.
It was Lippe-Morrison’s first bout since last June and his longest fight to date. A native of Venezuela, Martinez fell to 10-2.
Lippe-Morrison weighed in at 230 pounds, while Martinez weighed in at 218.
Lippe-Morrison connected with a hard right to the body early in the sixth round.
Martinez did not go down, but had a pained expression on his face up against the ropes. The ref waved off the fight at the 50 second mark of Round 6.
