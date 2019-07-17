SAN JOSE, Costa Rica—In his first bout outside of the United States, Trey Lippe-Morrison recorded a sixth-round technical knockout over Pedro Martinez in a heavyweight clash on Wednesday night at DiBella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing Summer Series event at Gimnasio Nacional.

A native of Vinita, Oklahoma, Lippe-Morrison improved his professional record to 16-0, with all 16 wins coming via knockout.

It was Lippe-Morrison’s first bout since last June and his longest fight to date. A native of Venezuela, Martinez fell to 10-2.

Lippe-Morrison weighed in at 230 pounds, while Martinez weighed in at 218.

Lippe-Morrison connected with a hard right to the body early in the sixth round.

Martinez did not go down, but had a pained expression on his face up against the ropes. The ref waved off the fight at the 50 second mark of Round 6.

