Undefeated heavyweight knockout artist Trey Lippe-Morrison is expected to be in action next month when Showtime hosts an outdoor event in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Four State Franchise promoter Tony Holden confirmed to the Globe.
The event is scheduled for Aug. 23 in Broken Arrow’s Rose District, with the ring to be set up at Main and Commercial streets.
The televised main event will feature Vladimir Shishkin and DeAndre Ware in a super middleweight clash, while junior welterweights Shohjahon Ergashev and Abdiel Ramirez will meet in a co-feature.
A native of Vinita, Oklahoma, the 29-year-old Lippe-Morrison fought last week in San Jose, Costa Rica. The son of the late Tommy Morrison is now 16-0 with 16 knockouts.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Lippe-Morrison has been working with Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach at Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood.
No opponent for Lippe-Morrison has been announced. Ticket information and more details on the event will be available next week.
