Local prep softball teams begin postseason play on Tuesday as the Class 4 District 6 tournament in Neosho and the Class 5 District 6 tournament in Nixa kick off.
The champion of each district tournament advances to the state tournament for their respective class.
The first round of the district tournament at Neosho will be split into two days, with two games being played on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday.
Second-seeded Willard (21-7) will take on seventh-seeded Carl Junction (2-23) at 5 p.m. Tuesday before top-seeded McDonald County (19-5) squares off with eighth-seeded Parkview (1-16) at 6:30. Then on on Wednesday, the first round will conclude with a 5 p.m. matchup between fourth-seeded Neosho (11-10) and fifth-seeded Branson (12-14) and a 6:30 matchup between third-seeded Webb City (14-12) and sixth-seeded Hillcrest (5-23).
Thursday’s semifinal round will pit the Willard-Carl Junction winner against the Webb City-Hillcrest winner at 5 p.m. The victors of McDonald County-Parkview and Neosho-Branson will play at 6:30 p.m.
The Class 4 District 6 championship game is slated for a 5 p.m. start on Friday.
Webb City is the defending champion of the district tourney after claiming three consecutive shutout victories over Parkview, Glendale and McDonald County last season. The Cardinals eventually made a run to the state championship game, where they fell 5-4 to Webster Groves in eight innings.
The top-seeded Mustangs have picked up notable victories over Webb City and Willard this year and closed the regular season with a three-game win streak.
All first-round games in the Class 5 District 6 tournament at Nixa will be played on Tuesday. Top-seeded Nixa (20-8) and eighth-seeded Central-Springfield (1-14) square off at 1 p.m. and will be followed by fourth-seeded Kickapoo (18-10) versus fifth-seeded Carthage (20-13) at 3, second-seeded Ozark (22-7) versus seventh-seeded Glendale (16-10) at 5 and third-seeded Republic (15-9-1) versus sixth-seeded Joplin (16-13) at 7 p.m.
Semifinal games will be played Wednesday, with the Nixa-Central victor playing the Kickapoo-Carthage victor at 4:30 p.m. before the Ozark-Glendale winner takes on the Republic-Joplin winner at 6:30.
The tournament’s championship game is slated for 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Kickapoo won the Class 5 District 6 tourney last season with a 3-2 triumph over Carthage in the championship game. The Chiefs ultimately made a run to the semifinals of the state tournament, where they fell 2-0 to Lee’s Summit North.
Joplin closed the regular season on a three-game win streak and has already clinched its first winning season since 2015. Carthage, meanwhile, has won 14 of its last 17 games and has notable wins over McDonald County, Willard, Webb City and Nevada.
