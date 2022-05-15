POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — The College Heights Christian School boys track and field team claimed three event wins and had state qualifiers in six events en route to a second-place team finish at the Class 1 Sectional 4 meet on Saturday at School of the Ozarks.
The Cougars scored 60 team points and finished behind meet champion Hermitage, which bested the field with 85 points. Marion C. Early (48), Lakeland (47) and Galena (46) rounded out the top five teams.
CHCS picked up three wins in the relay events.
The Cougars’ 4x100 relay team of Zach Beaty, Colsen Dickens, Ethan Ukena and Matt Williams placed first with a finish time of 46.01 seconds, which bested runner-up Chadwick by a little more than half of a second.
In the 4x200, the CHCS team of Beaty, Dickens, Caleb Quade and Ukena placed first with a time of one minute, 35.32 seconds. Second-place Bakersfield crossed the finish line in 1:37.33.
The Cougars’ final relay win came in the 4x400, which saw Beaty, Dickens, Derrick McMillan and Quade team up to record a finish time of 3:38.72. The time was nearly four seconds faster than runner-up Appleton City (3:42.1).
Dickens also qualified for state in the 400-meter dash. His time of 52.82 seconds was good enough for second place, while Marion C. Early’s Zachery Ellis won the event with a time of 52.55 seconds.
Ukena earned a state berth in the triple jump as he placed second in the event with a distance of 40-11.75. Liberal’s Caleb Suschnick won the event with a 41-2.25.
Williams qualified for state in the 100-meter dash as he placed fourth with a time of 11.94 seconds. He came close to earning a state bert in the 200 but finished fifth in the event with a time of 24.82 seconds.
The Thomas Jefferson boys finished ninth as a team with 39 points and were paced by Kip Atteberry, who picked up state berths in three events.
Atteberry, a junior, won the 1,600-meter run (4:39.48) and the 3,200-meter run (10:33.61) while placing second in the 800-meter run (2:03.56).
The TJ boys had one other state qualifier in Elias Rincker, who placed their in the 300-meter hurdles with a finishing time of 45.09 seconds.
The McAuley Catholic boys had no state qualifiers but were led by freshman Michael Parrigon, who finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 1,600- and 800-meter runs.
On the girls side, the Cavaliers landed state qualifiers in four events en route to a ninth-place team finish.
TJ’s 4x100 relay team of Avery Hocker, Nico Carlson, Gabriella Hiebert an Alivia Beard placed third with a time of 56.1 seconds. Then in the 4x800, Macie Shifferd, Samantha Sero, Mia Grubbs and Sarah Mueller teamed up to place third with a time of 11:54.79.
Hocker also earned a state berth in the triple jump as she finished runner-up with a mark of 31-11.5. Grigg advanced to state in the discus with a distance of 85-8.
McAuley’s Kendall Ramsey competed in the 3,200-meter run and placed third with a time of 13:41.49 to qualify for state.
Appleton City won the girls team title with 72 points and was followed by Chadwick (70), Galena (65), Greenfield (62) and Liberal (54.5).
CLASS 2 SECTIONAL 3
The CHCS girls track and field program landed state qualifiers in five events at the Class 2 Sectional 3 meet, which was also hosted by School of the Ozarks on Saturday.
The Cougars tallied 62 points to finish fourth as a team. Skyline won the meet with 84 points while Spokane (72), Blue Eye (67), CHCS and Ash Grove (51) rounded out the top five schools.
Addison Lawrence, a junior, led the way for the Cougars with two event wins. She won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.3 seconds and also bested the field in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.16 seconds.
Jayli Johnson finished third in the 400 with a time of 1:01.97 while Lauren Ukena placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.39 seconds. Both athletes qualified for state in their respective events.
The Cougars also picked up two wins in the relay races. The 4x200 team of Johnson, Lawrence, Ukena and Emily Winters placed first with a time of 1:52.86, and the 4x400 team of Johnson, Lawrence, Ukena and Moss won with a time of 4:10.69.
Class 1 and Class 2 state qualifiers will compete in the MSHSAA Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday, May 20-21, in Jefferson City, Mo.
