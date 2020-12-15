The twin towers were in full effect for the McAuley Catholic boys basketball team.
Post players Daniel Wagner and Thomas Black, who are listed at 6-foot-2, made their presence known inside for the Warriors. The two big men accounted for 44 points as McAuley downed Exeter 65-57 on Tuesday night at McAuley Catholic High School.
“They were huge for us,” McAuley coach Tony Witt said. “They are our workhorses. Without them, we are probably going to struggle a little bit in that situation if they don’t step up. They did a tremendous job. Even down the stretch they worked really well together to make sure we could hold on to that one.”
The Warriors led the majority of the game and improved their record to 2-4.
Wagner and Black established themselves as dominant forces inside early, scoring eight points to put McAuley up 11-7 after the first quarter. The two combined for 10 points in the second quarter to build the Warriors' lead to 26-21 by halftime.
And in the second half, Matthew Dohmen drained two free throws to give McAuley its first double digit lead of the game. However, the Tigers closed the frame on a 13-8 run keyed by a 3-pointer from Zachary Lee to cut the deficit to 45-40.
But the Warriors answered with a 6-0 outburst to open the fourth quarter after a layup from Black. Exeter got as close as six late, but Joe Lupicki closed it out with two free throws to seal the game.
“We were playing together down the stretch offensively,” Witt said. “We were running our offense. We finally settled down and started to do what we wanted to do instead of playing their game. I thought we were excellent in the half-court the last four minutes of the game. I think that is the difference-maker right there.”
McAuley finished with three players in double figures, headlined by Wagner’s 27 points. Black chipped in 17 points and Dohmen finished with 11.
Allen had a game-high 29 points for Exeter.
Before the game, the Warriors celebrated their five seniors.
“This win is big,” Witt said. “We started out the season losing in the last three seconds at home. And we go to Diamond, we go 0-3 and we played Purdy as the eighth seed. We played them closer than anybody in the tournament, so we kind of got down on ourselves a little bit. For us to come out and play well against Pierce City and hold on to this one, it’s really big for the momentum of us moving into Christmas break and the first part of the year.”
McAuley travels to Northeast Vernon County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
McAuley girls 80, Exeter 32
Kennedy DeRuy set the tone early for McAuley girls. Then Kayleigh Teeter iced it in the second half.
The Warriors playmaking duo scored and created for each other in droves, combining for 57 points in McAuley’s victory against short-handed Exeter.
McAuley coach Mike Howard used one word to describe DeRuy and Teeter’s performance.
“Wow,” Howard said with a laugh.
“The last week has been a struggle offensively for us, believe it or not,” Howard continued. “We have played some really good teams in the last week or so. In the last three games, we have shot 20% and 30%. For us to come out and have a game like tonight, that really does a lot for them. It’s going to do a lot for their confidence moving forward. Kennedy and Kayleigh played exceptionally well tonight. I couldn’t have asked for more from them.”
DeRuy finished with a game-high 30 points, scoring 26 in the first half. Teeter scored 27 points — 16 in the first 16 minutes and 11 in the third quarter.
“(Tonight) was probably the best I have ever seen Kennedy shoot her whole career,” Howard said. “She was just feeling it. She found her spots. When she made the first couple, I knew it was going to be a good night for her. She is a special player. And Kayleigh is one of the hardest-working girls I have. She has been ever since she was a freshman. She has a great IQ for the game. She understands it really well. She knows when to push the ball and when to pull it out. She leads by example, and that is one of the biggest things I can get out of a person.”
To say McAuley got off to a fast start would be an understatement. The Warriors jumped out to a 15-0 lead and finished the quarter with a 25-11 advantage. DeRuy scored 14 of McAuley’s 26 points in the second quarter, pushing the lead to 51-20 by halftime.
“We knew going into it that Exeter wasn’t going to have one of its best players,” Howard said. “We tried to take advantage of that a little bit and put a little bit of pressure on their younger kids. I think it worked for the most part. We were able to force some turnovers and get some easy transition baskets. That really set the tone for the game. After we knocked down a few shots and built the confidence up, that carried over into the rest of the game.”
Exeter was paced by Abbi Caddell's 10 points.
McAuley celebrated seniors Carmen Colson and Gliza Damaso before the game.
The Warriors are back at home against Pierce City at 6 p.m. Thursday.
