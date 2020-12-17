Kayleigh Teeter and Kennedy DeRuy combined for 42 points as McAuley Catholic trimmed Pierce City 53-50 Thursday night in a nonconference girls basketball game in the Warriors' gymnasium.
The Warriors (4-3) stretched an 18-12 first-quarter lead to 35-23 at halftime. But Pierce City sliced the deficit to 43-38 after three quarters before the Warriors held on to win.
"We had a double-digit lead most of the game," McAuley coach Mike Howard said. "They chipped away, and we held on at the end."
Teeter finished with 23 points and DeRuy contributed 19.
Katie Tindell topped Pierce City with 15 points, and Olivia Stanphill sank four 3-point goals while scoring 14.
McAuley plays tonight at Galena, Kansas.
McAuley boys 59, Sheldon 48
The 1-2 punch of Daniel Wagner and Thomas Black sparked McAuley Catholic to the nonconference victory on the Warriors' floor.
Wagner captured game scoring honors with 21 points, and Black was right behind with 20.
"Both were solid all game long," McAuley coach Tony Witt said. "They are two workhorses."
Matthew Dohmen chipped in with 10 points for the Warriors (3-4), who led 32-23 at the intermission.
"We broke out in the third quarter," Witt said. "We led by 19 at one point, and they made a pretty decent run on us in the fourth quarter."
William Chapman and isaac Hall scored 17 points apiece for the Panthers. Both hit three 3-pointers.
McAuley's next schedule game is Jan. 7 against Wyandotte.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.