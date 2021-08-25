A new high school football season is upon us, and there will be no shortage of talent as teams take to the field at stadiums across Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma this fall.
Some, of course, will shine brighter than others.
Whether it’s seasoned quarterbacks who have a knack for picking apart defenses, running backs who use a combination of speed, power and agility to find open space or anchors on the front line who present matchup nightmares for the opposition — many standout players in the area will play large roles in their team’s quest for conference, district and state championships in the upcoming campaign.
Here are 10 players to watch:
BUDDY BELCHER, WEBB CITY, C
5-10, 245 POUNDS, SENIOR STATS, HONORS: A three-year starter who was a second team all-conference player in addition to receiving all-district and all-area honors as a junior. He helped pave the way for a Webb City offense that averaged 352.3 yards of total offense per game in 2020.
COACH JOHN RODERIQUE: “Buddy is one of those kids who is not really loud, doesn’t talk a lot. But he’s a kid who brings his lunch pail every day. He’s a leader by example. He’s a three-year starter for us who’s been in the fire quite a bit. Played on a state championship team two years ago and a conference championship and state semifinal team last year. So he’s played a lot of football. He’s very durable and has played in every game for as long as I can remember. Just a tough, hard-nosed kid. He’s fun to be around.”
EMMANUEL CRAWFORD, GROVE, RB
6-0, 170 POUNDS, JUNIOR STATS, HONORS: Rushed for over 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore. Caught five passes for 68 yards. Had five kickoff returns for 245 yards and two touchdowns, including a 99-yard return against Wagoner.
COACH RON CULWELL: “He has a 4.4 forty time and he’s just an athlete. He had like a 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump in our little combine thing we did in the preseason. The guy is just a great kid and a hard worker. He goes 100% and he’s fun to be around. He’s always happy and always smiling.”
LANDON DEAN, FRONTENAC, DE-TE
6-5, 245 POUNDS, SENIOR
STATS, HONORS: The reigning Sports in Kansas Defensive Player of the Year as well as a two-time all-state selection. He tallied 76 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss with one sack and one fumble recovery as a junior. He’s committed to play football at Oklahoma State in 2022.
COACH MARK SMITH: “We know Landon has worked extremely hard to get to this point. Going into last year, everybody knew he was our (Division I) guy that got the offers and everything. He is going to get everybody’s best shot. That is going to be good for him. It’s going to help him push himself. I think he understands how important it is to give his best every play. I really expect a big season from him this year.”
LUKE GALL, CARTHAGE, RB-LB
5-11, 195 POUNDS, JUNIOR
STATS, HONORS: An all-COC performer on both sides of the football as well as an all-state second team pick on defense. He rushed for 1,051 yards and 15 touchdowns while recording a team-high 76 tackles on defense.
COACH JON GUIDIE: “Whenever you start to worry a little bit, then you start to think of Luke. He overcompensates for a lot of different things. He started every game for us last year, and he’s bigger, faster, stronger now. He’s certainly a kid that we’ll be using a lot.”
DUPREE JACKSON, WEBB CITY, RB-CB
5-11, 155 POUNDS, SENIOR
STATS, HONORS: Jackson rushed for 836 yards and 12 touchdowns on 116 rushes as a junior. He averaged more than seven yards per carry.
COACH JOHN RODERIQUE: “I think Dupree’s best days are still ahead of him. He was just kind of a skinny ol’ kid earlier in his high school career, but he’s developed. He started out last season fighting for the second spot (at running back), but when the opportunity presented itself, he seized the moment. He’s one of those kids who shows up and works hard every day, and he continues to improve his athletic ability each year he’s in high school.”
TYLER LITTLE, GALENA, TE-DE
6-6, 230 POUNDS, JUNIOR
STATS, HONORS: Little is an all-state honorable mention for the Bulldogs as a junior. He is also a two-time all-state pick in basketball after helping Galena to back to back Final Four appearances at the state tournament.
COACH BEAU SARWINSKI: “Tyler is the youngest of three brothers that were all great athletes here at Galena. He grown up understanding what it takes to be a Galena Bulldog: grit, toughness. He’s an extremely hard worker. He cares about his family, teammates, school and community. It’s been amazing to see him grow up since he was a baby. We are glad he’s a Galena Bulldog.”
GABE MARTIN, COLUMBUS, RB-LB
5-10, 195 POUNDS, SENIOR
STATS, HONORS: A returning all-state honorable mention at running back who rushed for 1,244 yards and 17 touchdowns while tallying 41 tackles on defense.
COACH BLAKE BURNS: “Gabe has been one of those glue kids that makes our offense run. He does a lot of great things for us on offense and defense. He has been engrained in our culture as his older brothers showed him the ropes when he was younger. He’s a great leader. With how hard he works, he pulls other kids along with him.”
TRACE WILLHITE, LAMAR, RB-DE
6-1, 205 POUNDS, SENIOR
STATS, HONORS: A returning all-state and all-area defensive and all-Big 8 West offensive performer. Willhite came up with 62 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and recorded 12 hurries while rushing for 416 yards on 46 carries and touchdown. He caught eight passes for 192 yards and one touchdown.
COACH JARED BESHORE: “My expectation for Trace is to not only produce, but to be a vocal leader of our football team. The most impressive thing to watch is his motor. He has one of the best motors I’ve seen from a high school kid. He is long. He has got some natural athleticism, some speed and strength. Trace is always running and never leaves a play off.”
AUSTIN WILKERSON, LAMAR, DB
6-0, 185 POUNDS, JUNIOR
STATS, HONORS: A returning all-state, all-area and all-Big 8 West performer. Wilkerson finished with 108 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss. He made seven interceptions total and rushed for 405 yards while scoring 10 touchdowns.
COACH JARED BESHORE: “Austin is an extremely talented kid, a very physical player for a defensive back. He’s very cerebral with his football IQ. He has the ability to make big-time plays. I’d like to see him step up and be the quarterback of our defense. He’s an upperclassmen now.”
ALWAYS WRIGHT, JOPLIN, QB
6-4, 170 POUNDS, SENIOR
STATS, HONORS: An all-COC and all-area performer. The heavily recruited multi-sport standout passed for 2,102 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 72% of his attempts. He also rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown.
COACH CURTIS JASPER: “Always has a high football IQ with all the physical tools. We have somewhat of a new offense and new terminology this year. Always is a veteran. He has gotten through it before. He has picked everything up, and a lot is expected of Always this season to make it short.”
10 MORE
• Logan Crockett, Lamar, RB-LB, 6-0, 195 pounds, junior.
• Dominic Dawson, Mount Vernon, OL-DL, 6-2, 255 pounds, senior.
• Caden Kabance, Carthage, QB-DB, 6-0, 180 pounds, senior.
• Garrett Lilienkamp, Carthage, OL, 6-2, 265 pounds, senior.
• Harrison Merriman, Monett, OL-DL, 6-4, 285 pounds, senior.
• Hudson Moore, Joplin, WR, 6-6, 172, junior.
• Kohl Rohlman, Aurora, RB-DB, 5-10, 155 pounds, senior.
• Tucker Torbek, Lamar, OL-DL, 6-1, 270 pounds, senior.
• Ethan Umfleet, Monett, RB-DB, 5-11, 185 pounds, senior.
• Eli Cheaney, RB-LB, Nevada, 6-1, 185 pounds, senior.
