Thirteen is the lucky number for Missouri Southern’s track and field programs.
The Lions’ men’s and women’s teams combined to qualify 13 individuals in 13 events for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships on March 11-13 at the Birmingham (Ala.) Crossplex.
MSSU’s men’s team, ranked No. 11 in the USTFCCCA Division II poll, qualified nine individuals in seven events.
Ryan Riddle, who won the High Point Award at last weekend’s MIAA Championship, had an automatic qualifying mark in the mile and will run on the distance medley relay team with Gabe McClain, Nathan Painter and Brieon Randle.
Also on the track, Cameron Linville qualified in the 60-meter dash.
In the field events, the Lions will have Peyton Barton and Josh Fulmer in the weight throw, Adrain Broadus in the triple jump and Dean Howard in the pole vault.
The Lion women, ranked No. 12 nationally, have four individuals in six events.
Claire Luallen, also the MIAA High Point Award winner, is ranked first in the pentathlon. She also qualified in the 60-meter hurdles and the long jump.
Cornesia Calhoun-White and Precious Olatunji will join Luallen in the 60 hurdles, and Chardae Overstreet qualified in the 400 meters.
Both Missouri Southern teams finished second in the conference meet at Washburn behind the Pittsburg State men and Central Missouri women.
PSU SENDS 11 men, 6 womenThe Gorillas’ national delegation consists of 11 men and six women, and all of them are seeded in the top-10.
The men’s team is led by Trey Mooney, who is the top seed in the heptathlon. Teammate Hunter Jones also qualified for the event.
Cameron Wright is fourth in the pole vault, and two relay teams are seeded fifth – the distance medley team of Connar Southard, Graham Hudelson, Matt Wilson and Matt Strader and the 4x400 team of Sam Tudor, Nizar Alarahshun, Hudelson and Bailey Stone.
Strader also qualified in the mile, and Konner Swenson is entered in the shot put.
PSU’s women’s team, which finished third in the MIAA meet, has a trio of top-4 seeds.
Haven Lander is tied for first in the pole vault, London Futch is second in the 400 meters and Trace Mosby is fourth in the pentathlon.
The Gorillas also have Anna Childress in the triple jump, Christine Williams in the 200 and Asia Anderson in the long jump.
