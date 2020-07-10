Fourteen players have joined Missouri Southern's women's soccer team, coach Aaron Tilsen has announced.
The group includes two transfers from NCAA Division I schools. Forward Serena Schwartz, from Steel Canyon, California, had two goals and one assist in 19 games at South Carolina State. Defender Morgan Alverson, from Westville, Oklahoma, played one year at Holy Family College after helping Westville High School make four playoff trips.
The Lions signed two players from Maryville High School, which won Class 2 district championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and reached the quarterfinals in the 2019 state tournament. The 2020 season, of course, was canceled by COVID-19.
Forward Morgan Pettlon tallied 98 goals and 10 assists in three seasons and was named offensive player of the year her sophomore and junior seasons. Goalkeeper Laney Graham was named defensive player of the year in 2018.
The Lions landed two more players from Missouri.
Karlee Chase, a midfielder, was the offensive most valuable player in 2019 at Platte County High School after leading the team in assists.
Defender Courtney Byrd was defensive player of the year in 2019 when Liberty North won the Class 4 state championship.
The Lions also added two players from Steele Canyon (California) High School and two from River Falls, Wisconsin.
Midfielder Jori Hays was one of only two players to start all four years of her high school career and helped Steele Canyon win a sectional title her junior season. Goalie Chloe Sevilla was promoted to the team in her freshman year and made six saves on penalty kicks in one season.
From River Falls, forward Ella Durocher scored 29 goals in 2018 and was named offensive player of the year. Maya Greenquist, a forward-midfielder, played on conference championship teams in 2017 and 2019 and had more than 50 goals in three seasons.
Also joining the Lions:
• Makenzie Scholtz, forward from Louisburg, Kansas, led her team in scoring in 2018 and 2019, was named all-state three times and helped Louisburg claim three regional titles.
• Lauren Mark, defender from Canton, Michigan, played on division and district championship teams.
• Lariah Boone, defender from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, was honorable mention all-conference in 2019.
• Banner Williams, defender from Lawrence, Kansas, was a two-time honorable mention all-league pick.
