A more-experienced Pittsburg football team looks for a better rushing attack this season.
"Our running game should be much improved with both running backs returning along with three offensive line starters back," Purple Dragons coach Tom Nickelson said. "We return seven starters on each side of the ball, so we are expecting much more consistent play on both sides of the ball."
However, running back Caiden Barber, 190-pound senior, will miss the start of the season with a back injury. Barber averaged almost eight yards per carry last season while rushing for 1,078 yards and 11 touchdowns.
"We're hoping he won't miss all season," Nickelson said. "The diagnosis is from one to six months.
"We'll move Grant Roelfs (185 senior) from fullback to tailback, and we'll rotate two or three boys at fullback."
Five more seniors return on offense with quarterback Cooper Hayden, tight end Tyler Sutton and linemen Gaven Deal, Cale Farrington and Chris Nickelson.
The defense returns junior Michael Fernandez and Sutton in the trenches, seniors Roelfs, Jonah Hunziker and Andrew O'Doherty at linebacker and seniors Austin McKechnie and Matt Smith in the secondary.
Senior lettermen expecting to fill bigger roles this season include Braden Benson (WR), Ian Sullivan (WR-DB), Brock Bowman (DE), Jerrick Meadows (TE-DE), Brandon Freeman (LB), Blaine Dunston (TE-DE) and Timmy Weller (DE).
"It's been going well," Nickelson said after the first week of preseason practices. "The weight room is great. Coach (Josh) Latimer is our new strength and conditioning coach, a high-energy guy.
"Practice is good. Weather-wise we can't complain. It's been in the high 80s but it could be a lot worse. It's early, and we're making a lot of mistakes. But we're not making the same mistakes over and over."
The Dragons were 4-5 last year in a season that nobody wants to go through again.
"The best part was that our seniors were able to play their season," Nickelson said. "At times it was frustrating, but we got our games in.
"Students need to be in school and be around their teammates. Team chemistry is one of the most important variables to success."
This year's season goals haven't changed.
"To get better every day and to play for our community, school and teammates," Nickelson said. "I expect us to do all the little things correctly, to respect our opponents and to play hard."
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 -- at Labette County
Sept. 10 -- Chanute
Sept. 17 -- Topeka Washburn Rural
Sept. 24 -- at Fort Scott
Oct. 1 -- Wichita South
Oct. 8 -- at Lansing
Oct. 15 -- at Kansas City Wyandotte
Oct. 22 -- Basehor-Linwood
2020 RESULTS
Pittsburg 27, Labette County 12
Pittsburg 34, Chanute 10
Washburn Rural 21, Pittsburg 14
Pittsburg 53, Kansas City Turner 0
Wichita Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 49, Pittsburg 0
Lansing 21, Pittsburg 20
Pittsburg 22, Atchison 9
Basehor-Linwood 27, Pittsburg 10
STATE PLAYOFFS
St. Thomas Aquinas 24, Pittsburg 13
