Southeast won three of its first four games last season before COVID-19 hit.
Two games had to be canceled before the Lancers lost their final three games.
This year the Lancers return 15 starters – eight on offense and seven on defense.
“We should have great leadership from our seniors,” coach Nick Cheney said. “We had more players in the weight room this past summer. The first week of 7-on-7, we had 19 players go.”
Among those seniors are four all-conference selections – wide receiver-defensive back Cade Burdette, running back-defensive back Cullen Mutz and linemen Brandon Favuzzi and Ryan Wilkins.
More seniors are quarterback-linebacker Nate Jacobs, fullback-linebacker Cash Windsor, offensive lineman-linebacker Damien Woods and running back-defensive end Cooper Hamblin.
“Cade Burdette plays smart and is athletic in all sports – all-conference in football, basketball and baseball,” Cheney said. “Cullen Mutz runs hard and is a fast player. He won the 100 and 300 hurdles in the league meet and was on two championship relays.
“Cash Windsor is a blue-collar kid who plays hard each down. Brandon Favuzzi will be a leader on both sides of the ball. Ryan Wilkins and Cooper Hamblin should be two of the best defensive ends in our league.”
Mutz had more than 600 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards last season. Favuzzi led the defensive line with 70 tackles.
NORTHEAST VIKINGS
The Vikings’ third consecutive one-win season in 2020 didn’t reflect what coach David Pitts saw in his team.
“Although our record did not show many wins, we did show vast improvements as far as working as a team,” he said. “The players learned to be more disciplined and really came together to promote the unified team concept. Many players stepped forward into leadership roles both on and off the field. It was a very nice experience to witness.”
Among 11 returning lettermen, running back-linebacker Eric Smith is the lone senior.
Four juniors back are quarterback Jevon Allen, center Brock Nunn and tight ends Seth Boley and LaBraden Clemens. Returning sophomores are quarterback Dawson Troth, running back TayShawn Gaynor, tight ends Cayden Hill and Brayden Young and linemen Miles Eslinling and Brodie Doubledee.
“After talking with team captains after last season, we know we had to work harder during the offseason to get stronger and more physical,” Pitts said. “These kids are hard workers and are starting to become more willing to put the time and effort into getting better.
“With recruiting through the hallways and community, I hope to see an increase in numbers this season. Last year we averaged 15 eligible kids a game. This year they know what it takes to be better, and expectations for success will be higher.”
11-MAN
CHETOPA GREEN HORNETS
Josh Ghering is the new head coach for the Green Hornets.
Ghering, who coached the school’s baseball team last spring, served in the Marine Corps 12 years after graduating from high school. This is his first year in coaching.
Chetopa returns four two-way starters — running back-linebacer Robert Vannata, running back-cornerback Blake Carter, wide receiver-cornerback Connor Wright and lineman Tyler Johnson. All are seniors except Carter, a sophomore.
Newcomers include sophomore lineman Corven Walker and freshman back-wide receiver Lawrence Holt.
“Our strengths are speed and an offensive and defensive line that can push/pull with sheer intensity,” Ghering said. “Robert Vannata, Blake Carter and Lawrence Holt go the extra mile, put in the extra work and constantly strive to improve their strengths and weaknesses.”
OSWEGO INDIANS
The Indians went 8-2 last season and 5-0 in the 8-man division of the Three Rivers League – their third consecutive unbeaten season in league play.
“We had a terrific season last year,” coach Matt Fowler said. “We overcame key injuries to starters, and we rallied back from several deficits. We were able to host a playoff game and earned just the second playoff win in school history (54-8 over Central Burden). It was fun to see our seniors go through such a turnaround from a 1-8 freshman season in 2017 and be the group to really push us forward into being a competitive team.”
This season Oswego returns six starters – seniors Jace Landes and Jesse Blumer and juniors Jake Hutchinson, Levi George, Jon Frisbie and Dakota Figura.
“We will have a small senior class but one that has been through the ups and downs of high school football and knows what it takes to be successful,” Fowler said. “We also have a strong junior class that played key roles last year.
“One strength is our numbers. We have a good core of returning players along with a big freshman class that should boost our numbers to a healthy level.
“We lost a good group of seniors, especially on the line. We need to protect the football better. We did a good job for most of the season, but we had nights where we simply committed too many turnovers.”
