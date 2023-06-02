The Missouri Southern women’s basketball program, looking to build on its historic 2022-23 campaign received good news this week, in the form of a $150,000 gift from its current all-time career scorer, Anita (Rank) Oplotnik, and her husband Brad Oplotnik, a former MSSU football player.
Anita Oplotnik, a 1988 MSSU grad, is currently the chair for the MSSU Board of Governors and and a senior vice president and financial adviser at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Springfield.
She also is in the MSSU and Missouri Sports Hall of Fames.
According to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, Anita Oplotnik grew up outside of Lincoln on a farm, where her parents bolted a net-less basketball goal on the barn door when she was just a grade-schooler. She also was a 1,000-point scorer for Lincoln High School.
In addition to being the all-time scorer (1,842 points) on the women’s basketball team, Oplotnik was a two-time All-American and 1987 Conference Player of the Year while playing four seasons (1984-88) at Southern. During that time, she not only set the all-time scoring mark, but also is second on the all-time rebounding list with 967. Oplotnik is tied with Sonya Harlin (1993) for most points in a single game, which she achieved against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 1988 with a 42-point performance.
Oplotnik also is still on the books as the Lions’ all-time leader in free throw attempts (600), second in field goals made (683), second in field goal percentage (.564), and second in free throws made (476). She is currently fifth in blocked shots (112) and sixth in points per game (16.4).
Her husband Brad is listed a a two-time letter winner (1981 and 1982) for MSSU football. He graduated from the university in 1985.
Two of her four children, twin sons Darin and David Oplotnik are listed as redshirt sophomores on the current Lion football roster. David is a quarterback and Darin is a tight end on the current roster. David is a 2021 MIAA Academic Excellence Award Winner and both twins landed on the 2021 MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
The Oplotnik’s donation, part of the Lions Forward campaign, will go toward the women’s basketball program and the MSSU athletics department.
In a statement, MSSU said the goal of the campaign is to foster “a bright future on campus for our students. The overarching goal of the campaign is to elevate student success opportunities through three strategic areas: Enhancing the student experience, fostering academic excellence, and building the campus of the future.”
“The impact of a successful campaign will be nothing short of transformational. New student scholarships, facilities, and programs that support student success will lead to higher levels of student achievement,” MSSU President Dean Van Galen said in a statement.
