Missouri Southern's 1972 NAIA Division II national championship football team was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday at the Football Sports Enthusiasts Luncheon inside the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E*Plex East Wing in Springfield.
Twenty-seven plaques were give to players and coaches from the team, which won the semifinal and championship games at Junge Field in Joplin.
"It was a really good turnout," said Jim Frazier, head coach of the ’72 Lions. "It was a really nice event. I know it had been a lifetime ago. It was a wonderful, wonderful time in our lives. The way those guys looked today, 48 years ago they had a little swagger in their walk. I didn't see a lot of swagger today. There were so many tall tales told today that I know are not true. I kind of went along with it."
The Lions won their national championship in just the fourth year as a four-year school and the second year under Frazier.
"I don't think we ever thought about a championship," Frazier said. "We never talked about it until after the Vegas game. After that, we talked about postseason play, not a championship. Our goals were twofold: get a college education and win the next football game. That's the way we operated, starting off with the Fort Hays State game. Little did we know we're going to be a special group of people. We had a strong senior class, a group of young guys who would not accept defeat as the season progressed. We developed that attitude. Early on, I would not say that was the case. But we were pretty good at the end of the season."
The Lions won their season opener 40-15 at Hays, and that game unveiled one of the Lions' team strengths.
"Hays took the kickoff and methodically went down the field and scored on us," Frazier said. "They kicked off to us, Lydell Williams got the ball, went 83 yards for a touchdown, and our sideline went bonkers. They had never seen speed like that. Missouri Southern had never seen speed like that. If I could name one thing that would cause us to think we'd be a good football team, (speed) would be it."
The road victory marked the start of the Lions' 12-0 season. Here's a look back at the rest of the season from a story that appeared in the Nov. 1, 1997, edition of the Globe, when the team when into the MSSU Athletics Hall of Fame:
'MY HOUSE ... MY RULES'
In the second game of the season, the Lions opened their home schedule against Southeast Missouri State.
In Frazier's first two years, Missouri Southern became an active recruiter in the St. Louis area, and as the Lions landed high school players sought also by the Indians, a rivalry developed among the coaches.
There was a difference of opinion as to what set of rules would be used for the game.
"They were making a big deal out of the fact that we're NAIA," Frazier said. "We played Federation rules, and they weren't going to do that. They were NCAA and said we were going to play by NCAA rules. You know how I responded to that. I got on my high horse, said we're playing Federation rules at my house, and that's the way it's going to be."
The Lions won 7-6, scoring their touchdown on a 9-yard fumble return by Jack Duda.
"Had we been playing NCAA rules, he couldn't have advanced the fumble," Frazier said.
VIVA LAS VEGAS!
Now 4-0, matching their victory total from the previous season, the Lions flew to Las Vegas to play the NCAA College Division Rebels.
"We flew out the day of the game because I couldn't imagine taking care of 36 guys in Las Vegas the night before a football game," Frazier said. "That was stupid, but that's what I did."
The night game was played on AstroTurf at the 15,000-seat Las Vegas Stadium.
"As we were flying into the airport, the only green thing within miles was the turf," offensive tackle Terron Jackson said.
"It was such a non-NAIA atmosphere," quarterback Ray Harding said. "We were all in kind of awe of the glitter. We had gone from College of Emporia (two weeks earlier) to an AstroTurf stadium bigger than the one we have now."
"Our first time on AstroTurf, the go-go girls at halftime, I thought, 'This is nice,'" defensive back Jack Duda said. "The turf made me feel so darn quick. The defense was almost overrunning plays."
The Lions did not journey to Las Vegas simply for a vacation.
"We had hired a guy from Los Angeles, paid him around $100 to scout Las Vegas," Frazier said. "We went in there with a plan, and our plan was working. We were causing them some problems."
The Lions scored on Terry Starks' 36-yard run in the first quarter, and the defense preserved the victory, stopping the Rebels three times inside the 10-yard line — the last two in the fourth quarter.
"It was a situation that the Las Vegas staff refused to kick a field goal," Frazier said. "They were inside our 10 three times, and it was an ego thing for them."
The trip to Las Vegas also paid dividends a few years later, and not because the coaching staff took photos along the Strip for recruiting purposes.
"Dr. (Leon C.) Billingsly (the school's first appointed president) went with us on that trip, and he was introduced to AstroTurf," Frazier said. "He was ecstatic about the facility, and after that, conversation about an on-campus stadium started. So I'd say Fred G. Hughes Stadium is the stadium that the 1972 team built."
NO. 1
With the exception of a 14-9 victory over Emporia State, the Lions breezed through the second half of the season. They scored 52 points against Missouri Western and 63 points in the regular-season finale against Culver-Stockton.
The Lions climbed to No. 1 in the national poll. Frazier's reaction after learning the Lions were No. 1 for the first time: "I had just gotten used to being No. 2."
The Lions opened the playoffs against Doane, Nebraska, on a mud bowl at Junge Field.
"It was snowing during pregame and sunny and warm when the game ended," Harding said. "They returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but once again, the offense and defense found a way to make it happen."
Williams and Bernie Busken scored offensive touchdowns for the Lions. Duda returned an interception for a score, and Max Mourglia kicked a field goal.
The defense's performance against Doane — 43 total yards on 41 plays — stood as school records for many years.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Sophomore reserve Sam Keoloha was a last-minute replacement on the Lions' playoff roster.
Ironically, he scored the winning touchdown in the Lions' 21-14 victory over Northwestern (Iowa) in the championship game at Junge.
The Lions trailed 14-13 when Northwestern lined up to punt with less than two minutes left. The punter could not handle a high snap, and Keoloha, from Hawaii, fell on the ball in the end zone with 1:28 left.
"I saw the ball go over his head," Keoloha said after the game. "I hit my man first ... then I don't know, man. I just went for it, and there it was."
After Starks added the 2-point conversion run for a seven-point lead, the defense stopped Northwestern twice. Northwestern threw four incomplete passes in 25 seconds on the first series. Then on the final play, Duda intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards as time expired.
The Lions, down 7-0 after missing on first-half opportunities, tied the game in the third quarter when Roger Hall blocked a punt and Randy Hocker fell on the ball in the end zone.
Northwesetern regained the lead 14-7 early in the fourth quarter, but Larry Cameron's fumble recovery set up a pass from Harding to Kerry Anders, who turned the short pass into a 58-yard touchdown with 3:21 left.
Now trailing 14-13, the Lions went for the 2-point conversion, but Harding's pass was incomplete.
"In pregame, they had a meeting going over tiebreakers," Frazier said. "I couldn't remember what they were, so I wasn't going to take a chance. I went to Charlie (Wade) and said we're going for 2. I told the defense we're going for 2, and if we don't get it, you guys have to get the ball back. And they did it. Northwestern was quite a bit better than we thought they would be. It was no doubt the best team we met in the 1972 season."
However, the national championship football game was not the biggest issue in the Frazier home that day.
"It was our younger son Kevin's 7th birthday," Coach Frazier said. "He was raising hell. He could care less about the football game. He wanted to go to Shotgun Sam's for his birthday."
ALL-AMERICANS
In 1971, Terron Jackson led the Lions in receiving with 28 catches for 342 yards and two touchdowns. The next year, the Lions moved the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder to offensive tackle.
"You look at what Terron gave up ... he went from a potential All-American tight end to a tackle for the good of the team because we had some people who could play tight end," Harding said. "Terron made the move, and it worked out well for everyone involved."
Despite the move, Jackson became Missouri Southern's first first-team All-American.
Four more Lions were named honorable mention All-Americans — Terry Starks at running back, Jack Varns at defensive end, Barry Komer at linebacker and Jack Duda in the secondary.
"It was a pretty tight-knit group," Jackson said. "After the UNLV game, we knew we were a legitimate team and had a legitimate opportunity to win it all. It was an avalanche from that point on. We started getting tougher the further we went."
1972 Missouri Southern Lions
Sept. 9: at Fort Hays State W, 40-15
Sept. 16: Southeast Missouri W, 7-6
Sept. 23: at College of Emporia W, 33-7
Sept. 30: Missouri-Rolla W, 39-7
Oct. 7: at UNLV W, 7-0
Oct. 14: Pittsburg State W, 21-6
Oct. 21: at Washburn W, 14-3
Oct. 28: Emporia State W, 14-9
Nov. 4: Missouri Western W, 52-7
Nov. 11: Culver-Stockton W, 63-12
Nov. 25: Doane (Neb.) W, 24-6
Dec. 2: Northwestern (Iowa) W, 21-14
