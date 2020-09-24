Missouri Southern’s 1972 NAIA Division II national championship football team will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Football Sports Enthusiasts Luncheon on Oct. 20 in Springfield.
In addition, former Webb City High School and University of Arkansas standout Mark Smith will be honored as part of the Elite 11, which recognizes former players and coaches who made positive contributions to football.
The ceremony will take place at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E*Plex East Wing, starting at 11 a.m. Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Hall of Fame, 417-889-3100.
The Lions went 12-0 during their championship campaign. A 10-0 regular season was headlined by a 7-0 victory at UNLV in the fifth game of the season.
Both playoff games were played in Joplin at Junge Field — the Fred G. Hughes Stadium on the MSSU campus didn’t open until 1975.
The Lions defeated Doane (Neb.) 24-6 in the semifinals as the defense yielded just 43 yards — six rushing and 37 passing.
In the championship game the Lions trailed Northwestern (Iowa) 14-13 late in the fourth quarter. The defense forced a punt, which was blocked into the end zone and recovered by the Lions’ Sam Kealoha for the touchdown. Terry Starks added the 2-point conversion, and a Jack Duda interception sealed the 21-14 victroy.
“This honor is well deserved and representative of the fine student-athletes and coaches that I had the privilege of working with,” former Lions coach and athletics director Jim Frazier said in a release. “I am very proud of this special group of young men.”
Terron Jackson, who played tight end in the previous season, moved to offensive tackle and was named first team All-American, the first MSSU football player to achieve that recognition. Honorable mention went to running back Starks, defensive end Jack Varns, linebacker Barry Komer and defensive back Duda.
Frazier’s assistant coaches were Tony Calwhite, Ed Wuch, Charlie Wade and Jim Hoots.
The Lions were the first college football team in Missouri to win a national championship.
Also going into the Hall of Fame are former St. Louis Cardinals running back Terry Metcalf, Central Missouri quarterback Eric Czerniewski, broadcaster Scott McCaulley and the Midway High School football program and coach Larry Burchett.
MARK SMITH
Smith was a three-time first team all-state selection at Webb City from 1989-91.
He played linebacker as a freshman when the Cardinals went 11-1. He was the quarterback his last three years, winning a state championship in 1989 and taking second in state the next year.
Smith then played linebacker at Arkansas for four seasons, helping the Razorbacks win their first Southeastern Conference West Division title in 1995. He made a team-high 115 tackles that season and was a consensus first team all-SEC pick.
He also led the team his sophomore year with 79 tackles, and his 305 career tackles rank 16th in school history.
He spent two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
