SPRINGFIELD, Mo — The Joplin Memorial High School boys basketball teams of 1974-78 were among the best in Missouri sports history, and they were so dominant they literally ran teams out of the gym.
In fact, former Memorial Eagle Tony Thompson recalls chatting with a team from Springfield during free throws.
“One guy commented and he looked at us and said ‘You guys run like this the whole game,’ “ Thompson said with a laugh. “He was totally out of breath and everything. I’m talking about the first quarter. We told him ‘Yeah.’ “
Forty-two years after making history with four Final Four berths in Class 3A, those Memorial teams were inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday afternoon at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.
Coach Mike O’Rourke accepted the award on behalf of Memorial.
“It’s a humbling and incredible day because of what this group of kids accomplished during that time, which will really live on for a long time for generations,” O’Rourke said. “This was 45 years ago. It’s a bond that lasts forever and ever. This is an honor for us and to all of them to stamp this into the Hall of Fame to where it goes above and beyond just a basketball team.”
Becoming state champions
After falling one game short of the state title game in 1974, Memorial advanced to the 3A state championship a year later but lost to St. Joseph Lafayette 87-82.
The late Gary “Cat” Johnson, who came off the bench in his sophomore season, asked O’Rourke if he could speak at the postseason banquet and offered a message that changed the trajectory of the program.
“I handed him the microphone and he said ‘I just wanted you to tell you seniors that this was the best year of my life and we could have never done this without you,’ “ O’Rourke said. “He said that next year ‘We will.’ And the next day he calls me ‘Hey Coach, you have to come out to the gym. Everybody is here.’ I go to the gym and it’s just lined up with kids wanting to get in. We just got in and we played pickup games for three hours. That started it.”
It’s safe to say Memorial’s players never had a day without basketball.
“People always wanted to know how did you guys get so good? How did you get to where you are?,” Thompson said. “We used to play games at the Boys’ Club continuously and I’m talking against older guys. When we were in high school in my sophomore and even senior year, we were playing pickup games against guys at Missouri Southern. We got to the point where we started beating these guys and nobody wanted to say anything because we are a bunch of high school kids beating guys in college.”
The Boys’ Club became Memorial’s version of the Rucker Park in New York City where Julius Erving once played.
“The Boys’ Club was it for us,” Thompson said. “Anybody who was anybody showed up at the Boys’ Club. I couldn’t even describe to you how competitive they were. Long story short, that’s where all of us cut our teeth and how we got extremely good was playing against these older guys. That’s just how it was back then.”
And all those long hours, all those pickup games paid dividends for Memorial’s players.
The 1977 team beat Charleston 80-73 to claim the state title, and Memorial followed that up with another state championship in 1978 with a 97-69 victory over McKinley to win it all.
“Those two years we went 62-1,” O’Rourke said. “It was just special kids, a special group that bonded together. It was kind of a perfect storm. Nobody got hurt. Nobody was ineligible. Everything just fell into place. And you just think ‘Man, this coach has a piece of cake.’ You have to expect things will go wrong, and it didn’t.”
‘Cat’
Johnson graduated as the program’s single-game, single-season and career scoring leader as well as the Class 3A single-game and tournament scoring leader. The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder had a historic collegiate career at Oral Roberts University and was drafted by the New Jersey Nets in the NBA. He played eight years professionally in England.
“I’m no expert, but he is the best that I had seen,” former Memorial teammate Mark Taylor said. “I’m not too sure he is not the best I have seen in person even here at 60 years old. He could play the whole court. A lot of guards in high school are pretty good. They can go to their dominant hand very well and a little bit with their off hand, but he could either and he could see the court. I think the most impressive thing about him to me was he wanted to win.
“He just took us to a level that a lot of people don’t get to experience.”
Johnson was pretty quick, too. Al McGuire, a former coach at Marquette, once named him to his “all-blur team” on Sports Illustrated.
“He was unbelievably quick left to right,” O’Rourke said. “If somebody had the ball around him, he had it and he was so quick off the dribble. He had a live dribble and would go by people. He averaged 15, 16 or 17 points a game, but he could have averaged 30. He could score anytime he wanted, but he didn’t. He made everybody better. Everybody was better because of him.”
Forging a lifelong bond
Over the last few years, the Memorial team has had its share of reunions. There was also a local television show featuring “Cat” and O’Rourke talking about the 1970s teams, but Johnson passed away on April 9, 2019, due to health problems.
He was 59.
While some of the past players may be gone now, the connections and relationships the Memorial players built during those 1970s runs will always live on.
“It was just a real, real special time,” O’Rourke said. “It’s really easy to look back and reflect and remember like it was yesterday. It’s hard to remember it was yesterday when it was 45 years ago. Think about that? Forty-five years. That’s crazy, right? Two of those guys are pastors. We prayed before and after every game. I really believe God honored that by not because we won, but by protecting us. Giving us an opportunity with the stuff that could go wrong didn’t. It enabled those relationships to continue for 45 years.”
