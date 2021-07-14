PITTSBURG, Kan — John Lance Arena on the Pittsburg State campus is getting a $2.2 million upgrade, thanks to the generosity of a family of alumni.
Miles and Paula Schnaer (1971, '72) and their daughter Mandi Schnaer Dow (1999), who own Crown Automotive in Lawrence, Kansas, have helped to fund a new HVAC system and video board, projects that are being installed this summer.
The family has funded other Pittsburg State projects over the years, but these two are special, Paula said, because of her personal connection at graduation. Her class was the first to experience commencement ceremonies in John Lance Arena, where it can get hot in May.
The projects also will be valuable beyond graduation. The 3,500-person capacity arena annually hosts more than 50 basketball and volleyball games and showcases cheer teams, dance teams, pep band, and community groups during halftime exhibitions and performances. It also is home to some of the university's largest gatherings including career fairs, Rumble in the Jungle and youth summer camps.
Like the Jungletron in Carnie Smith Stadium, the video board will enable communication students to expand the viewer experience with instant replays, close-up shots and engaging graphics that compound the excitement in the arena.
The overhaul of the HVAC system will include air conditioning for John Lance Arena and a complete replacement of the original heating system throughout the building. New fans in the ceiling will help improve air quality.
"Three out of four of us are graduates," Miles Schnaer said. "We all enjoyed our experience and are wanting everyone who follows us to have that same great opportunity."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.