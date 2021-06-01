WICHITA, Kan. — Doug Brown and Lily Brown earned three medals apiece to headline St. Mary's Colgan's performances in the Class 2A KSHSAA Track and Field Championships last Saturday at Cessna Stadium.
The Panthers had almost identical finishes in the team standings, taking 12th place in the boys meet with 23 points and 13th in the girls meet with 16 points.
Doug Brown, a senior, won a state championship in the long jump, sailing 22 feet, one-half inch. He was the leader after three rounds of preliminary jumps at 21-10 1/4, added a quarter-inch to his distance on his second attempt in the finals and unleashed his beat jump on the final attempt.
Brown also took fourth place in the triple jump (42-5) and 200 meters (22.84 seconds).
The Panthers' Stuart O'Brien also claimed a medal, taking sixth in the 1,600 (4:40.78).
Southeast had three athletes earn medals while scoring six points.
The Lancers had two medalists in the pole vault as Hunter Newcomb tied for fifth and Cody Gath tied for eighth, both clearing 12 feet. Cullen Mutz took seventh in the 300 intermediate hurdles (42.58).
The Panthers' Lily Brown, a freshman, placed third in the triple jump (36-2 3/4) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.40) and high jump (5-2).
Colgan's Ali Scripsick took seventh place in the triple jump (34-4 1/4).
MaKenzie Jackson of Northeast finished sixth in the shot put at 36-7.
Garden Plain ran away with both team championships, accumulating 73 points in the boys meet and 108 in the girls meet. Kansas City Christian was second in the boys division with 44 points, and Stanton County was the girls runner-up with 48 points.
