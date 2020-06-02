Missouri Southern's Morgan Ash and Elena Bisotto have been named to the academic all-district track and field/cross country team, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
It's the second straight year that both athletes have earned the honor, which recognizes student-athletes for the performances both on the field and in the classroom.
Ash, a senior, has a cumulative 3.8 GPA as a biology/pre-physical therapy major. She holds the school record in the javelin with a throw of 168 feet, 9 inches. She holds three of the top four marks in the event in school history and four of the top 10.
Bisotto, a junior, has a 4.0 GPA as a biology major and was a finalist for MIAA Women's Winter Sports Athlete of the Year. Part of a long list of talented Missouri Southern pole vaulters, Bisotto holds the No. 2 mark in MSSU history indoors (13 feet, 3 inches) and the No. 3 spot outdoors (13-0.75).
PITTSBURG STATE
The Gorillas are represented by Levi Wyrick, Joshua Hudiburg, Haven Lander and Piper Misse on the track and field/cross country academic all-district team.
Wyrick, a senior, has a 4.0 GPA while pursuing a master's degree in educational leadership. He is a two-time All-American in the weight throw and was selected the MIAA's Men's Winter Sport Athlete of the Year. He also received the league's Ken B. Jones Award as the top male student-athlete for the 2018-19 school year.
Hudiburg, a senior, has a 4.0 GPA while pursuing a master's degree in recreation service/sports hospitality management. He was an All-American in the javelin as a junior.
Lander, a junior, has a 4.0 GPA as an English major. She is a two-time national champion and five-time All-American in the pole vault.
Misse, a senior, graduated last month with a 4.0 GPA as a nursing major. She is a two-time MIAA champion in cross country (2018, 2020) and won the 3,000 and 5,000 meters at the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in February. She was named the MIAA Women's Winter Sport Athlete of the Year.
