Missouri Southern juniors Elena Bisotto and Cam Martin have been named finalists for the MIAA Winter Student-Athlete of the Year.
Pittsburg State has four finalists — Piper Misse and Ryan Dodd for the Fall Student-Athlete of the Year and Haven Lander and Levi Wyrick for the winter award.
Five finalists for each of four awards were announced Wednesday by the league office. The awards for this year replace the Ken B. Jones Award that has been given annually to the top male and female student-athletes in the league. The Jones Award, however, won't be presented this year because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all spring sports.
Requirements this year are the same as for the Jones Award — at least a cumulative 3.25 grade point average, athletic achievements for this school year and community/campus service during the school year.
The winners will be announced on May 21 for the fall awards and May 22 for the winter awards.
MISSOURI SOUTHERN
Bisotto placed third in the pole vault in the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships and was seeded seventh at 13 feet, 3 inches, for the national meet that was canceled the day before it was scheduled to start.
She is a two-time all-MIAA and All-American, and she is a three-time MIAA Academic Honor Roll selection with her 3.95 GPA as a biology major.
Martin averaged 24.1 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 58% from the field and 81% from the foul line, leading the Lions to second place in the MIAA Postseason Tournament and a spot in the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled. He broke the single-game school record with 54 points at Missouri Western, which was also the most points scored by a Division II player this season.
He was named first team all-conference, all-region, all-MIAA Tournament and All-American. He has a 3.31 GPA as a business major.
Bisotto and Martin have participated in community service projects, including helping out with the Ronald McDonald House, the Big Red Shoe Run and the Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat program, which is a canned food drive.
PITTSBURG STATE
The Gorillas' finalists are senior cross country runner Piper Misse and senior football player Ryan Dodd for the fall awards and two track and field athletes for the winter awards — junior Haven Lander for the women and senior Levi Wyrick for the men.
Wyrick won the Ken B. Jones Award for the 2018-19 school year.
Another finalist for the men's fall award is Emporia State football player Jace McDown, a graduate of Columbus High School.
MIAA Student-Athlete of Year
Female Fall Sports Finalists
Piper Misse, Pittsburg State, cross country
Allysa Gann, Central Missouri, soccer
Dominique Lipari, Central Oklahoma, volleyball
Ali Tauchen, Missouri Western, volleyball
Julianne Jackson, Nebraska-Kearney, volleyball
Male Fall Sports Finalists
Ryan Dodd, Pittsburg State, football
Jace McDown, Emporia State, football
Mortiz Walther, Fort Hays State, soccer
Shawn Rouse, Missouri Western, football
Kyle Hinton, Washburn, football
Female Winter Sports Finalists
Elena Bisotto, Missouri Southern, indoor track and field
Haven Lander, Pittsburg State, indoor track and field
Morgan Fleming, Central Missouri, basketball
Kacey Kennett, Fort Hays State, basketball
Tiara Schmidt, Nebraska-Kearney, indoor track and field
Male Winter Sports Finalists
Cam Martin, Missouri Southern, basketball
Levi Wyrick, Pittsburg State, indoor track and field
Brandon Ball, Fort Hays State, wrestling
Kizan David, Lincoln, indoor track and field
Matt Malcom, Nebraska-Kearney, wrestling
