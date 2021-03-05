The 2021 area golf calendar, compiled from information provided by the golf courses. Starting times listed are shotgun starts unless noted.
Course Legend
BB — Briarbrook Golf Course
Schif — Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course
TH — Twin Hills Golf and Country Club
CMGC — Carthage Municipal Golf Course
NGC — Neosho Golf Club
March
13 — Webb City Project Graduation, 4-man scramble, 9 a.m., CMGC
14 — Joplin Golf Club 3-man shamble, noon, tee times, Schif
27 — CMGA Opening Day Scramble, 4-person scramble, 9 a.m., CMGC
April
1 — Big Brother Big Sisters, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC
4 — Joplin High School Invitational, 8:30 a.m., TH
9 — LifeChoices, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC
10 — CMGA 6-6-6, 4-person 2+2, 8 a.m., CMGC
12 — Joplin Golf Foundation Horton Smith High School Invitational, 8:30 a.m., Schif
13 — Tuesday Men’s Night begins, various formats each week, 5:30 p.m., CMGC
15 — 2-person stableford, 9 a.m., BB
17 — Joplin Golf Foundation Hall of Fame, scramble/best ball/alternate shot, 11 a.m., tee times, CMGC
17-18 — Green and Grow, 8 a.m., tee times, BB
18 — Joplin Golf Club 1-man scramble, noon, tee times, Schif
19 — Ascent, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., TH
19 — Sonic High School Invitational, 8:30 a.m., CMGC
22 — Joplin HS boys junior varsity tournament, 8:30 a.m, Schif
23 — Neosho Chamber of Commerce, 2-person scramble, 8 a.m., NGC
24 — Elks Tournament, 8 a.m, Schif
24 — Knights of Columbus, 3-person scramble, 8 a.m., CMGC
May
1 — Missouri Sports Charity Tournament, 2-person scramble, 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., CMGC
5 — Carthage Chamber of Commerce Cinco de Mayo, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC
6 — Joplin Rotary/Community Clinic, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., TH
11 — CWGA Maple Leaf, 2-lady scramble, 8:30 a.m., CMGC
15 — CMGA Alternate Shot, 2-person alternate shot, 11 a.m. tee times, CMGC
16-18 — MSHSAA Boys Class 4 State Tournament, 8:30 a.m., tee times, TH
20 — 2-person stableford, 9 a.m., BB
21 — Carthage Rotary Club Scholarship Tournament, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC
22 — Mic’d Up Tournament, 3-person scramble, 8 a.m., Schif
22 — Denny Chenoweth Memorial Benefit, 8:30 a.m., NGC
June
2 — Charlie 22 Tournament, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m., CMGC
5-6 — Joplin Golf Club 2-man best ball, 7:30 a.m. tee times, Schif
5 — Hooked on Life, 4-person scramble, 8:30 a.m., NGC
7 — CMGA net match play begins, handicap individual match play, coordinate tee times, CMGC
8 — Joan Thomas Ladies Invitational, 2-person, 8:30 a.m., TH
10 — Joplin Boys & Girls Club, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., TH
11 — Marshall Dean Keller, 3-person scramble, 12:30 p.m., CMGC
11-13 — Briarbrook Men’s Invitational, 8 a.m., tee times, BB
16 — Carthage Junior Championship, junior individual, 7:30 a.m. tee times, CMGC
17 — 2-person stableford, 9 a.m., BB
18 — Dick Mansfield Memorial, 2-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC
23 — Harold Kirk Junior Tournament, 8 a.m., tee times, Schif
25-27 — Show-Me Classic, 2-person, 7:30 a.m., tee times, TH
26 — Webb City Booster Club, 3-man scramble, 8 a.m., CMGC
26 — Joplin Park Day, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m., Schif
July
4 — Red, White & Boom, 3-person scramble, 8 a.m., CMGC
10-11 — Ozark Amateur, men’s individual, 7 a.m., tee times, Schif
15 — 2-person stableford, 9 a.m., BB
16 — Carthage Tiger Football Scramble, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC
17 — CMGC Three Club, individual three clubs only, 11 a.m., tee times, CMGC
17-18 — Beauty and the Beast, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m, BB
23-25 — Twin Hills Men’s Invitational, 8:30 a.m., TH
29 — Junior Horton Smith matches, tee times, TH
31-Aug. 1 — Joplin Area Championship, men’s individual and team, 10 a.m., tee times, CMGC and TH
August
7 — Crowder Baseball Alumni, 9 a.m., NGC
8 — CMGA Family Scramble, 2-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC
10 — Neosho WGA Flower Box Classic, 2-lady scramble, 8:30 a.m., NGC
13-15 — MGA Fourball, 8 a.m., tee times, TH
14 — Powers’ Memorial Tournament, 4-person scramble, 7:30 a.m., Schif
14 — KNEO Tournament, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m., NGC
19 — 2-person stableford, 9 a.m., BB
21-22 — Route 66 Couples, 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., CMGC
22 — Joplin Golf Club 2-man scramble, noon, tee times, Schif
23 — Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 1 p.m., TH
28-29 — Donnybrook, 8 a.m., tee times, BB
September
2 — Ronald McDonald House of the Four States, 1 p.m., TH
9 — Kermit Lewis Senior Tournament, 2-man scramble, 9 a.m., NGC
11-12 — CMGA Championship/Senior Championship, individual, 11 a.m., tee times, CMGC
13 — CMGA Match Play/Senior Match Play begins, coordinate tee times, CMGC
15 — Ditto/Sapp Memorial Pro-Am, team pro-am, 12:30 p.m., TH
16 — Neosho Chamber of Commerce, 4-person scramble, 12:30 p.m., NGC
17 — Neosho Chamber of Commerce, 4-person scramble, 8:30 a.m., NGC
17 — Joplin Workshops, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m., Schif
19 — ServPro of Carthage/Joplin, 4-person scramble, 9 a.m., CMGC
16 — 2-person stableford, 9 a.m., BB
18-19 — Joplin Golf Club club championships, noon, tee times, Schif
20-21 — Missouri Southern Virginia Laas Invitational, 8:30 a.m., shotgun first round, tee times second round, TH
20 — CWEP Carthage HS Girls Invitational, 8:30 a.m., CMGC
24 — Kiwanis Golf Tournament, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC
25 — Leggett & Platt United Way, 4-person scramble, 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., CMGC
25-26 — Harvest Moon, 2-person couples scramble, 8 a.m., tee times, TH
28 — Nutcracker, women’s tournament, 9 a.m., BB
October
1 — Tri State Contractors, 4-person scramble, noon, CMGC
1 — Tuck Ellis, 2-man scramble, 8:30 a.m., NGC
2 — Jeff Wagner Memorial, 4-person scramble, 9 a.m.
8 — McDonald County School Tournament, 4-person scramble, NGC
9 — Knights of Columbus, 3-person scramble, 9 a.m., CMGC
9 — Care Net, 4-person scramble, 9 a.m., NGC
11 — 203rd Engineers golf event, 4-person scramble, 11 a.m., CMGC
14 — Freeman, 1 p.m., TH
15 — Carthage Chamber of Commerce, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC
17-19 — NJCAA Division II National Championship Fall Preview, 8 a.m., tee times, TH
21 — 2-person stableford, 9 a.m., BB
23-24 — CMGC Net Championship, 11 a.m., tee times, CMGC
24 — Joplin Golf Club 6-6-6, noon, tee times, Schif
November
6-7 — CarBrook Matches (Carthage vs. Briarbrook), team competition, 10 a.m., tee times, CMGC and BB
26 — CMGC 1-man scramble, 10 a.m., CMGC
To Be Determined
Horton Smith/Ky Laffoon Cup Matches in Springfield
Women’s Horton Smith Cup Matches
