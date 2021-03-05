The 2021 area golf calendar, compiled from information provided by the golf courses. Starting times listed are shotgun starts unless noted.

Course Legend

BB — Briarbrook Golf Course

Schif — Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course

TH — Twin Hills Golf and Country Club

CMGC — Carthage Municipal Golf Course

NGC — Neosho Golf Club

March

13 — Webb City Project Graduation, 4-man scramble, 9 a.m., CMGC

14 — Joplin Golf Club 3-man shamble, noon, tee times, Schif

27 — CMGA Opening Day Scramble, 4-person scramble, 9 a.m., CMGC

April

1 — Big Brother Big Sisters, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC

4 — Joplin High School Invitational, 8:30 a.m., TH

9 — LifeChoices, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC

10 — CMGA 6-6-6, 4-person 2+2, 8 a.m., CMGC

12 — Joplin Golf Foundation Horton Smith High School Invitational, 8:30 a.m., Schif

13 — Tuesday Men’s Night begins, various formats each week, 5:30 p.m., CMGC

15 — 2-person stableford, 9 a.m., BB

17 — Joplin Golf Foundation Hall of Fame, scramble/best ball/alternate shot, 11 a.m., tee times, CMGC

17-18 — Green and Grow, 8 a.m., tee times, BB

18 — Joplin Golf Club 1-man scramble, noon, tee times, Schif

19 — Ascent, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., TH

19 — Sonic High School Invitational, 8:30 a.m., CMGC

22 — Joplin HS boys junior varsity tournament, 8:30 a.m, Schif

23 — Neosho Chamber of Commerce, 2-person scramble, 8 a.m., NGC

24 — Elks Tournament, 8 a.m, Schif

24 — Knights of Columbus, 3-person scramble, 8 a.m., CMGC

May

1 — Missouri Sports Charity Tournament, 2-person scramble, 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., CMGC

5 — Carthage Chamber of Commerce Cinco de Mayo, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC

6 — Joplin Rotary/Community Clinic, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., TH

11 — CWGA Maple Leaf, 2-lady scramble, 8:30 a.m., CMGC

15 — CMGA Alternate Shot, 2-person alternate shot, 11 a.m. tee times, CMGC

16-18 — MSHSAA Boys Class 4 State Tournament, 8:30 a.m., tee times, TH

20 — 2-person stableford, 9 a.m., BB

21 — Carthage Rotary Club Scholarship Tournament, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC

22 — Mic’d Up Tournament, 3-person scramble, 8 a.m., Schif

22 — Denny Chenoweth Memorial Benefit, 8:30 a.m., NGC

June

2 — Charlie 22 Tournament, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m., CMGC

5-6 — Joplin Golf Club 2-man best ball, 7:30 a.m. tee times, Schif

5 — Hooked on Life, 4-person scramble, 8:30 a.m., NGC

7 — CMGA net match play begins, handicap individual match play, coordinate tee times, CMGC

8 — Joan Thomas Ladies Invitational, 2-person, 8:30 a.m., TH

10 — Joplin Boys & Girls Club, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., TH

11 — Marshall Dean Keller, 3-person scramble, 12:30 p.m., CMGC

11-13 — Briarbrook Men’s Invitational, 8 a.m., tee times, BB

16 — Carthage Junior Championship, junior individual, 7:30 a.m. tee times, CMGC

17 — 2-person stableford, 9 a.m., BB

18 — Dick Mansfield Memorial, 2-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC

23 — Harold Kirk Junior Tournament, 8 a.m., tee times, Schif

25-27 — Show-Me Classic, 2-person, 7:30 a.m., tee times, TH

26 — Webb City Booster Club, 3-man scramble, 8 a.m., CMGC

26 — Joplin Park Day, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m., Schif

July

4 — Red, White & Boom, 3-person scramble, 8 a.m., CMGC

10-11 — Ozark Amateur, men’s individual, 7 a.m., tee times, Schif

15 — 2-person stableford, 9 a.m., BB

16 — Carthage Tiger Football Scramble, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC

17 — CMGC Three Club, individual three clubs only, 11 a.m., tee times, CMGC

17-18 — Beauty and the Beast, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m, BB

23-25 — Twin Hills Men’s Invitational, 8:30 a.m., TH

29 — Junior Horton Smith matches, tee times, TH

31-Aug. 1 — Joplin Area Championship, men’s individual and team, 10 a.m., tee times, CMGC and TH

August

7 — Crowder Baseball Alumni, 9 a.m., NGC

8 — CMGA Family Scramble, 2-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC

10 — Neosho WGA Flower Box Classic, 2-lady scramble, 8:30 a.m., NGC

13-15 — MGA Fourball, 8 a.m., tee times, TH

14 — Powers’ Memorial Tournament, 4-person scramble, 7:30 a.m., Schif

14 — KNEO Tournament, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m., NGC

19 — 2-person stableford, 9 a.m., BB

21-22 — Route 66 Couples, 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., CMGC

22 — Joplin Golf Club 2-man scramble, noon, tee times, Schif

23 — Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 1 p.m., TH

28-29 — Donnybrook, 8 a.m., tee times, BB

September

2 — Ronald McDonald House of the Four States, 1 p.m., TH

9 — Kermit Lewis Senior Tournament, 2-man scramble, 9 a.m., NGC

11-12 — CMGA Championship/Senior Championship, individual, 11 a.m., tee times, CMGC

13 — CMGA Match Play/Senior Match Play begins, coordinate tee times, CMGC

15 — Ditto/Sapp Memorial Pro-Am, team pro-am, 12:30 p.m., TH

16 — Neosho Chamber of Commerce, 4-person scramble, 12:30 p.m., NGC

17 — Neosho Chamber of Commerce, 4-person scramble, 8:30 a.m., NGC

17 — Joplin Workshops, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m., Schif

19 — ServPro of Carthage/Joplin, 4-person scramble, 9 a.m., CMGC

16 — 2-person stableford, 9 a.m., BB

18-19 — Joplin Golf Club club championships, noon, tee times, Schif

20-21 — Missouri Southern Virginia Laas Invitational, 8:30 a.m., shotgun first round, tee times second round, TH

20 — CWEP Carthage HS Girls Invitational, 8:30 a.m., CMGC

24 — Kiwanis Golf Tournament, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC

25 — Leggett & Platt United Way, 4-person scramble, 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., CMGC

25-26 — Harvest Moon, 2-person couples scramble, 8 a.m., tee times, TH

28 — Nutcracker, women’s tournament, 9 a.m., BB

October

1 — Tri State Contractors, 4-person scramble, noon, CMGC

1 — Tuck Ellis, 2-man scramble, 8:30 a.m., NGC

2 — Jeff Wagner Memorial, 4-person scramble, 9 a.m.

8 — McDonald County School Tournament, 4-person scramble, NGC

9 — Knights of Columbus, 3-person scramble, 9 a.m., CMGC

9 — Care Net, 4-person scramble, 9 a.m., NGC

11 — 203rd Engineers golf event, 4-person scramble, 11 a.m., CMGC

14 — Freeman, 1 p.m., TH

15 — Carthage Chamber of Commerce, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., CMGC

17-19 — NJCAA Division II National Championship Fall Preview, 8 a.m., tee times, TH

21 — 2-person stableford, 9 a.m., BB

23-24 — CMGC Net Championship, 11 a.m., tee times, CMGC

24 — Joplin Golf Club 6-6-6, noon, tee times, Schif

November

6-7 — CarBrook Matches (Carthage vs. Briarbrook), team competition, 10 a.m., tee times, CMGC and BB

26 — CMGC 1-man scramble, 10 a.m., CMGC

To Be Determined

Horton Smith/Ky Laffoon Cup Matches in Springfield

Women’s Horton Smith Cup Matches

