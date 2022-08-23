CENTRAL OZARK CONFERENCE
Aug. 26—Branson at Joplin, Nixa at Webb City, Carl Junction at Ozark, Willard at Neosho, Republic at Carthage.
Sept. 2—Joplin at Willard, Webb City at Carl Junction, Carthage at Branson, Neosho at Nixa, Ozark at Republic.
Sept. 9—Joplin at Ozark, Republic at Webb City, Carl Junction at Neosho, Nixa at Carthage, Willard at Branson.
Sept. 16—Webb City at Joplin, Carthage at Carl Junction, Neosho at Republic, Branson at Nixa, Ozark at Willard.
Sept. 23—Joplin at Nixa, Webb City at Ozark, Carl Junction at Branson, Neosho at Carthage, Republic at Willard.
Sept. 30—Republic at Joplin, Willard at Webb City, Nixa at Carl Junction, Ozark at Carthage, Branson at Neosho.
Oct. 7—Carl Junction at Joplin, Carthage at Webb City, Neosho at Ozark, Branson at Republic, Nixa at Willard.
Oct. 14—Joplin at Carthage, Webb City at Neosho, Willard at Carl Junction, Republic at Nixa, Ozark at Branson.
Oct. 21—Neosho at Joplin, Branson at Webb City, Carl Junction at Republic, Carthage at Willard, Nixa at Ozark.
BIG 8 CONFERENCE
Aug. 26—Seneca at Aurora, Lamar at Marshfield, East Newton at Rogersville, McDonald County at Mount Vernon, Cassville at Hollister, Monett at Reeds Spring, Nevada at Springfield Catholic
Sept. 2—Springfield Catholic at Seneca, Rogersville at Lamar, Hollister at East Newton, Marshfield at McDonald County, Aurora at Cassville, Mount Vernon at Monett, Reeds Spring at Nevada
Sept. 9—Seneca at Cassville, Monett at Lamar, East Newton at Nevada, McDonald County at Rogersville, Mount Vernon at Aurora, Springfield Catholic at Reeds Spring, Hollister at Marshfield
Sept. 16—Lamar at Seneca, Cassville at East Newton, Nevada at McDonald County, Marshfield at Monett, Rogersville at Mount Vernon, Aurora at Springfield Catholic, Reeds Spring at Hollister
Sept. 23—Seneca at Monett, East Newton at Lamar, McDonald County at Cassville, Nevada at Mount Vernon, Hollister at Aurora, Springfield Catholic at Rogersville, Marshfield at Reeds Spring.
Sept. 30—Seneca at Reeds Spring, Lamar at McDonald County, Monett at East Newton, Cassville at Nevada, Mount Vernon at Springfield Catholic, Aurora at Marshfield, Rogersville at Hollister
Oct. 7—East Newton at Seneca, Nevada at Lamar, McDonald County at Monett, Cassville at Springfield Catholic, Hollister at Mount Vernon, Reeds Spring at Aurora, Marshfield at Rogersville
Oct. 14—Seneca at McDonald County, Lamar at Cassville, East Newton at Aurora, Monett at Nevada, Marshfield at Mount Vernon, Springfield Catholic at Hollister, Rogersville at Reeds Spring
Oct. 21—Nevada at Seneca, Lamar at Hollister, East Newton at McDonald County, Cassville at Monett, Reeds Spring at Mount Vernon, Aurora at Rogersville, Marshfield at Springfield Catholic
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE
Aug. 26—Ash Grove at Diamond, Commerce (Okla.) at Sarcoxie, Lighthouse Sr. High at Pierce City, Miller at Hogan Prep Academy, Marionville at Stockton
Sept. 2—Diamond at Pierce City, Clever at Sarcoxie, Stockton at Miller, Marionville at Willow Springs, Ash Grove at Lighthouse Sr. High,
Sept. 9—Russellville at Diamond, Pierce City at Sarcoxie, Agape at Miller, Lighthouse Sr. High at Marionville, Stockton at Ash Grove,
Sept. 16—Miller at Diamond, Sarcoxie at Stockton, Pierce City at Ash Grove, Marionville at Springfield Central,
Sept. 23—Marionville at Diamond, Sarcoxie at Lafayette (St. Joseph), Pierce City at Clever, Ash Grove at Miller, Stockton at Fair Grove
Sept. 30—Diamond at Forsyth, Sarcoxie at Miller, Pierce City at Marionville, Harrisburg at Ash Grove, Stockton at Sherwood
Oct. 7—Diamond at Stockton, Sarcoxie at Marionville, Agape at Pierce City, Clever at Ash Grove
Oct. 14—Diamond at Sarcoxie, Miller at Pierce City, Marionville at Ash Grove, El Dorado Springs at Stockton
Oct. 21—Clever at Diamond, Ash Grove at Sarcoxie, Stockton at Pierce City, Marionville at Miller
WESTERN MISSOURI CONFERENCE
8-MAN
Aug. 26—Osceola at Jasper, Drexel at Liberal, Greenfield at Appleton City, Archie at Lockwood, Rich Hill at Albany
Sept. 2—Jasper at Rich Hill, Liberal at Greenfield, Appleton City at Archie, Lockwood at Drexel, Keytesville at Osceola
Sept. 9—Jasper at Lockwood, Liberal at Osceola, Drexel at Appleton City, Archie at Rich Hill,
Sept. 16—Drexel at Jasper, College Heights Christian at Liberal, Appleton City at Rich Hill, Osceola at Archie
Sept. 23—Jasper at Liberal, Appleton City at College Heights Christian, Rich Hill at Drexel, Lockwood at Osceola, Archie at Bishop LeBlond
Sept. 30—Greenfield at Jasper, Liberal at Lockwood, Osceola at Appleton City, Drexel at Archie, Rich Hill at Pattonsburg
Oct. 7—Jasper as Archie, Appleton City at Liberal, Greenfield at Drexel, Rich Hill at Osceola
Oct. 14—College Heights Christian at Jasper, Liberal at Rich Hill, Lockwood at Appleton City, Osceola at Drexel, Archie at Sweet Springs
Oct. 21—Jasper at Appleton City, Liberal at Archie, St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) at Drexel, Osceola at Greenfield, Rich Hill at Lockwood
MISSOURI INDEPENDENTS
Aug. 26—Archie at Lockwood, College Heights vs. North Shelby (neutral site at St. Joseph Christian High School)
Sept. 2—Lockwood at Drexel, College Heights Christian at Orrick
Sept. 9—Jasper at Lockwood, Greenfield at College Heights Christian
Sept. 16—Greenfield at Lockwood, College Heights Christian at Liberal
Sept. 23—Lockwood at Osceola, Appleton City at College Heights Christian
Sept. 30—Liberal at Lockwood, Norborne at College Heights Christian
Oct. 7—College Heights Christian at Lockwood
Oct. 14—Lockwood at Appleton City, College Heights Christian at Jasper
Oct. 21—Rich Hill at Lockwood
CNC LEAGUE
Sept. 2—Baxter Springs at Southeast, Girard at Columbus, St. Mary’s Colgan at Frontenac, Galena at Riverton
Sept. 9—Uniontown at Baxter Springs, Afton (Okla.) at Columbus, Frontenac at Riverton, St. Mary’s Colgan at Girard, Quapaw (Okla.) at Galena
Sept. 15—Riverton at St. Mary’s Colgan
Sept. 16—Baxter Springs at Afton (Okla.), Columbus at Coffeyville, Bishop Ward at Frontenac, Galena at Girard
Sept. 23—Baxter Springs at Parsons, Columbus at Galena, Girard at Frontenac, Southeast at St. Mary’s Colgan, Riverton at Fredonia
Sept. 30—Galena at Baxter Springs, Frontenac at Columbus, Frontenac at Columbus, Girard at Prairie View, St. Mary’s Colgan at Northeast, Riverton at Parsons
Oct. 7—Baxter Springs at Frontenac, St. Mary’s Colgan at Columbus, Parsons at Galena, Girard at Iola, Cherryvale at Riverton
Oct. 14—Columbus at Baxter Springs, Frontenac at Parsons, St. Mary’s Colgan at Galena, Anderson County at Girard, St. Mary’s Colgan at Erie, Riverton at Neodesha
Oct. 21—Baxter Springs at TA Wichita, Parsons at Columbus, Galena at Frontenac, Burlington at Girard, Uniontown at St. Mary’s Colgan, Caney Valley at Riverton
KANSAS INDEPENDENTS
Sept. 2—Emporia at Pittsburg, Prairie View at Parsons
Sept. 9—Pittsburg at Chanute, Parsons at Labette County
Sept. 16—Labette County at Pittsburg, Parsons at Iola
Sept. 23—Pittsburg at Fort Scott, Baxter Springs at Parsons
Sept. 30—Pittsburg at Paola, Riverton at Parsons
Oct. 7—Pittsburg at Independence, Parsons at Galena
Oct. 14—Smithville (Mo.) at Pittsburg, Frontenac at Parsons
Oct. 21—North Wichita at Pittsburg, Parsons at Columbus
SOUTHEAST KANSAS LEAGUE
Aug. 26—Louisburg at Fort Scott
Sept. 2—Labette County at Circle (Towanda), Chanute at Augusta, Mulvane at Coffeyville, Paola at Fort Scott, Independence at Bishop Ward
Sept. 9—Parsons at Labette County, Pittsburg at Chanute, Columbus at Coffeyville, Fort Scott at Butler (Mo.), Independence at Mulvane
Sept. 16—Labette County at Pittsburg, Tonganoxie at Chanute, Coffeyville at Winfield, Fort Scott at Independence,
Sept. 23—Wellington at Labette County, Chanute at Ulysses, Independence at Coffeyville, Pittsburg at Fort Scott
Sept. 30—Labette County at Fort Scott, Chanute at Independence, Coffeyville at Wamego,
Oct. 7—Coffeyville at Labette County, Fort Scott at Chanute, Pittsburg at Independence
Oct. 14—Independence at Labette County, Chanute at Coffeyville, Fort Scott at Spring Hill,
Oct. 21—Labette County at Chanute, Coffeyville at Fort Scott, Independence at El Dorado
THREE RIVERS LEAGUE
11-MAN
Sept. 2—Baxter Springs at Southeast, Northeast at Jayhawk Linn
Sept. 9—Southeast at Jayhawk Linn, Pleasanton at Northeast
Sept. 16—Central Heights at Southeast
Sept. 23—Southeast at St. Mary’s Colgan, Northeast at Erie
Sept. 30—Southeast at Pleasanton, St. Mary’s Colgan at Northeast
Oct. 7—Erie at Southeast, Uniontown at Northeast
Oct. 14—Southwest at Uniontown, Northeast at Northern Heights
Oct. 21—Northeast at Southeast
THREE RIVERS LEAGUE
8-MAN
Sept. 2—Marmaton Valley at Oswego
Sept. 9—Oswego at St. Paul
Sept. 16—Oswego at Crest (Colony)
Sept. 23—Yates Center at Oswego
Sept. 30—Oswego at Sedan
Oct. 7—Flinthills at Oswego
Oct. 14—Oswego at West Elk
Oct. 21—Cedar Vale at Oswego
OKLAHOMA CLASS A DISTRICT 5
Aug. 26—Salina at Quapaw, Commerce at Sarcoxie (Mo.)
Sept. 1—Fairland at Afton
Sept. 2—Woodland at Commerce, Oklahoma Union at Wyandotte
Sept. 9—Afton at Columbus (Kan.), Commerce at Oklahoma Union, Kansas at Fairland, Wyandotte at Caney Valley
Sept. 16—Nowata at Quapaw, Baxter Springs (Kan.) at Afton, Liberty at Fairland, Wyandotte at Porter
Sept. 23—Quapaw at Colcord, Ketchum at Afton, Hulbert at Commerce, Wyandotte at Fairland
Sept. 30—Commerce at Quapaw, Afton at Wyandotte, Fairland at Hulbert
Oct. 7—Quapaw at Fairland, Hulbert at Afton, Commerce at Colcord, Wyandotte at Ketchum
Oct. 13—Afton at Quapaw, Fairland at Commerce, Colcord at Wyandotte
Oct. 21—Quapaw at Ketchum, Commerce at Afton, Fairland at Colcord, Hulbert at Wyandotte
Oct. 27—Afton at Fairland
Oct. 28—Wyandotte at Quapaw, Ketchum at Commerce
Nov. 3—Quapaw at Hulbert
Nov. 4—Colcord at Afton, Commerce at Wyandotte, Fairland at Ketchum
OKLAHOMA CLASS 4A
Aug. 26—Dewey at Miami
Sept. 2—Grove at Miami
Sept. 9—Miami at Inola, Jay at Grove
Sept. 16—Wagoner at Grove
Sept. 23—Cushing at Miami, Edison (Tulsa) at Grove
Sept. 30—Miami at McLain Science & Tech (Tulsa), Grove at Claremore
Oct. 7—Miami at Skiatook, Will Rogers College at Grove
Oct. 13—Catoosa at Miami, Hale (Tulsa) at Grove
Oct. 21—Miami at Oologah, Grove at Collinsville
Oct. 28—Miami at Cleeland, Grove at Pryor
Nov. 4—Wagoner at Miami, Bishop Kelley (Tulsa) at Grove
