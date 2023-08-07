Summer is done, helmets are on.
The Joplin Eagles took to the field on Monday for the first official practice of the 2023 football season.
Monday and Tuesday were helmets-only practices, but the rest of the pads will come out later this week as the Eagles prepare for their season opener on Aug. 25 at Branson.
Eagles head coach Curtis Jasper said players have worked hard with their eight-week course of weights and 20 contact days during the summer and they’ll use the next three weeks, including the Red and White scrimmage on Saturday and the Jamboree on Friday, Aug. 18, to get ready for the hard run through the Central Ozark Conference.
“The main thing we’ve got to do, we know we’ve got some key pieces and some talent but we also know we’ve got to come and work every day and get better,” Jasper said. “There’s a lot of competition at spots. If we can do that and be great teammates for each other and push each other on and off the field to be great Eagles, that’s the key.”
Senior quarterback Hobbs Gooch, coming into his second year as the starting signal-caller, said that first practice establishes a different atmosphere for the team.
“Everyone’s tuned in to start the season,” Gooch said. “It’s just bigger. The summer flew by and the first game is almost here. It’s hard to think about but you’ve really got to focus in and be like, ‘It’s coming up, we’ve got to be ready.’ ”
The Eagles finished the season at 7-3 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Raymore-Peculiar Panthers.
“We’ve got a lot of returning experience on both sides of the ball,” Jasper said. “I think we return five or six starters on defense and six or seven on offense, so quite a bit of returning experience. The main thing is we need to fill those spots around them and push and build depth. Even the returners have got to work and get better.”
Jasper said the first day brings “a new sense of urgency” to the team.
“We’ve got to get after it,” Jasper said. “We want to fly around and make sure we work on fundamentals, linemen assignments, things like that these first few days of helmets-only, then we’ll get after it from there as far as what are the things we’ve got to do.”
Gooch said he’s having trouble believing he’s a senior already, but he’s ready to make the most of his second year at starting quarterback.
“I’m just really excited at the start of it, not really nervous or anything. It’s time to spend with my guys, and I’m really just excited for what this year holds for us,” he said. “I’ve spent a lot of time as a backup quarterback, and being able to start last year really helped me. But this year is really my bounce year, and I think I’ll be able to show what I can do to everyone this year. There are a lot of great teams in the COC, but the Eagles are going to bring it this year.”
