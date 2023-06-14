MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau in conjunction with NEO A&M College and the Oklahoma Eight Man Football Coaches Association will host the 2023 Oklahoma 8-Man All-Star Football game on Saturday in Miami. It is the 21st time the groups have worked to host the event.
The game was brought from Alva to Miami in 2003.
This year’s game celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the OEMFCA and is being presented by BSN Sports.
Players for the Gold team include Timberlake’s Avery Wallace and Carter Sands and Barnsdall’s Nate Harper. Oklahoma Class C State Champion Tipton is the most represented school in the game, with five players — Owen Maxx Babcock, Dallas Chandler, Payton Harnden, Dakota Sheffield and Prince Dweh making the Green roster.
In addition to the players, 30 All-Star cheerleaders from schools throughout Oklahoma will cheer on the teams and perform at halftime.
According to a MIAMI CVB press release, about 3,000 fans from across the state are expected to attend the game, along with college recruiters and scouts. The All-Star event also provides scholarships for the players. The OEMFCA, NEO A&M College and the Miami local organizing committee join forces to award $8,000 in scholarships to players. The OEMFCA awards an additional $1,000 in scholarships for two all-star cheerleaders. A new memorial scholarship of $1,500 in memory of former Executive Director Micheal L. Thompson also will be awarded to a player.
The game will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at NEO A&M’s Red Robertson Field. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. OEMFCA Corporate sponsor passes are the only pass accepted at the gate.
OEMFCA Hall of Fame (HOF) members will be honored guests at the event and recognized during half-time activities.
For more information about the game, please contact the Miami OK CVB at 918.542.4435.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.