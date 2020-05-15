A total of 21 players from the Pittsburg State baseball and softball teams made the MIAA Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced Friday.
To make the honor roll, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.0 grade point average with a minimum of two terms of attendance.
Gorillas baseball player Quin Reasoner received the Academic Excellence Award for a second year, which requires a 4.0 GPA.
Other baseball players on the honor roll: Clint Allen, Chaz Burgess, Ryan Cedeno, Tyson Cushman, Ty Herrenbruck, Tanner Lane, Jordan Mendenhall, Blain Ohlmeier, Greyson Pinkett, Tyler Pittman, Caleb Rogge, Justin Root and Dalton Weaver.
The softball players on the hoor roll are Kylee Bohle, Makenzie Goswick, Kaity Kukowski, Makayla Lamphier, Makayla McNemar, Mareika Turpen and Madison Wegner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.