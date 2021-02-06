As the shot clock wound down late in the third quarter, Central Missouri freshman guard Olivia Nelson stepped between two defenders outside the 3-point arc, launched a shot from the hip and hit nothing but net.
It was that kind of shooting day for the Jennies.
No. 21 Central Missouri, shooting 32.6% from distance for the season, drilled 14 treys in a 78-59 victory over Missouri Southern on Saturday afternoon inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on Robert Corn Court.
The Jennies (14-2) set a season high for 3-pointers, eclipsing their former best of 10 also against MSSU last November. Their 50% accuracy ranks second behind the 53% (8 of 15) they made against Lincoln in December.
Nelson and Charley Bovaird both went 4 for 5 from the arc while scoring 16 and 12 points, respectively. Nija Collier hit 3 of 3 treys and finished with a game-high 22 points.
“We were told from the very beginning they are all very good shooters and there's not one on the floor who can't shoot the ball," the Lions' Layne Skiles said. "We have to make sure that we're in help-side but ready to recover to the shooters. Today we were a little slow-footed to them."
"Overall they are a good 3-point shooting team," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "They have a couple of kids who can really shoot it, but I didn't foresee them going 14 of 28 from the 3 for sure. But they had a lot of open looks. They did a nice job with their offense as far as their throwbacks and dribble penetration. They had several 3s off second-chance rebound kickouts. Everybody talks about the best 3-point shot to take is after an offensive rebound kickout, and they knocked them down. Give them credit; they made shots."
The Jennies also did damage by outscoring the Lions 21-3 in second-chance points and 20-6 in points off turnovers.
"Those are effort areas," Ressel said. "Being strong with the basketball, taking care of it, and then going and getting offensive boards is effort. You have to want to go do that, and they were very aggressive going to the offensive boards. They would send four every time, and they went hard."
"Offensive boards were a big emphasis of the day, too," Skiles said, "and they were just crashing to the boards harder. That's on us."
Skiles, 5-foot-10 junior from Purdy, fired in a career-high with 21 points, one more than she scored one year ago at Emporia State.
Skiles netted 14 points in the first half and finished 6 of 8 from the floor, 5 of 7 from the arc and 4 of 4 at the line. She's the first Lion to make five treys in a game since Destiny Cozart had six and Kai Jones five against Lincoln on Feb. 29, 2020.
"When you see the ball go in early, it always boosts your confidence for the rest of the game," Skiles said. "I was in a little lull for a while, but now I'm kind of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The confidence is helping."
"It was good to see Layne make shots," Ressel said. "She kind of carried us the first half, hitting a couple of 3s. It was great for her to see the ball go in the hole because she's struggled a little bit from the perimeter. Hopefully she can continue that in our last five games."
Carley Turnbull was the No. 2 scorer with seven points for the Lions, who trailed just 22-19 after one quarter and 41-31 at halftime before being outscored 23-11 in the third quarter. MSSU hit 11 of 21 shots in the first two stanzas but 8 of 23 in the final half.
"The first quarter we shot the ball well (7 of 10, 3 of 4 from 3)," Ressel said. "The second quarter wasn't great but it wasn't horrible, but the third quarter, they blitzed us and really got after it on both ends of the floor."
