WILBURTON, Okla. — The Eastern Oklahoma women's basketball team had quite the night shooting from deep.
The Mountaineers (2-1) connected for 11 3-pointers to lift them past Crowder (1-1) 97-66 on Wednesday night.
Crystal Ortiz (26), Brayanna Polk (23) and Shanequa Henry (13) combined for 62 points to pace Eastern Oklahoma. The trio knocked down 10 treys for the Mountaineers.
The Riders featured two players in double figuress — Makayla White (15) and Jaelin Glass (13).
Eastern Oklahoma jumped out to a 26-15 lead after the first period, and the lead grew to 49-27 by intermission and 71-48 after three quarters.
Crowder opens its home schedule against North Central Missouri at 2 p.m. Saturday.
