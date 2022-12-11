Ozark Christian men shot the ball 57 times on Saturday inside the Multipurpose Building at OCC. 35 of those 57 shots came from beyond the arc. 11 of those 3-pointers went in and, eventually, Kansas Christian College pulled away for an 89-72 final.
The Ambassadors (4-2) have been known to shoot the 3-point shot. They've also been known to make a lot of those shots. They didn't make enough of them this time.
OCC trailed KCC by six points at halftime 45-39 and the shooting numbers were respectable. They were just under 50% from the field at 13 of 28. They had already dropped in seven triples while shooting 39% from there (7 of 18). They also went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line.
The second half saw a change. The 3-pointer didn't fall the same as Ozark shot just 4 for 17 in the final 20 minutes. KCC on the other hand used a 60% shooting effort from the field to separate themselves.
The Ambassadors finished with four in double figures: Joel Pugh (17), Josiah Beckenhauer and Tyler Alarid (16), and Aason Cross (11). KCC had five in double figures: Jamal Clark (19), Noah Brooks (18), Boog Lewis (17), Elazar Conley (14) and Jay Washington (12). Lewis added 11 rebounds for a double-double while also chipping in six assists.
OCC is back in action on Thursday, Jan. 5 when they play host to Central Christian College of the Bible.
