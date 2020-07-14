Not one, not two but three Premier Baseball national championships will be determined this week in Joplin.
Premier Baseball has been coming to Joplin since 2005, and this week has a total of 37 teams in three brackets — 18 in 17-under (Junior Championship), 12 in 16-under and seven in 15-under.
There is a local team in each bracket — Webb City in 17-under, Southwest Missouri All-Stars in 16-under and Webb City in 15-under.
A total of 120 games will be played today through Sunday in six parks — Joplin High School, Joe Becker Stadium and Wendell Redden Stadium in Joplin; Barnes Field in Webb City; and Jaycee Ballpark and Al Ortolani Field in Pittsburg, Kansas. Pool-play games begin today at 9 a.m. and continue through 7:30 p.m.
Webb City 17-under has two games today at Barnes Field, facing Kickapoo at 5:30 and Mustangs Sharp at 7:30.
Webb City 15-under also plays twice today at Joe Becker Stadium against Rawlings Tigers at 5:30 and St. Louis Lloyd at 7:30.
In 16-under, Southwest Missouri All-Stars meet P.T. Black at 3:30 at Webb City. The Stars play twice on Thursday at Pittsburg State's Ortolani Field beginning at 1:30.
Semifinal and championship games are set for Sunday, starting at 9 a.m. Sites are Joe Becker Stadium for 17-under, Wendell Redden Stadium for 16-under and Joplin High School for 15-under.
