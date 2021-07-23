JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The fate of the two-seed comes down to the final game of the season.
On Friday night, the Joplin Outlaws suffered a 5-2 setback to the surging Jefferson City Renegades in the first of two road games at Ernie Vivion Field. The Renegades are now on a seven-game winning streak.
With Nevada’s season ending early because of COVID-19, the Outlaws and Renegades are vying for second place in the MINK South Division standings. Jefferson City (16-18) currently holds sole possession of second, leading Joplin (17-21) by just one game.
The Outlaws and Renegades play at 7 p.m. Saturday in Jefferson City, and the winner will be the second-seed and the home team for a first-round playoff game on Monday night.
After Jefferson City tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Hamilton Anderson provided the game’s deciding hit one inning later. He belted a three-run blast off Jake Algee as the Renegades’ claimed the lead.
Then in the ninth, Tony Neubeck worked around a two-out walk by inducing a flyout to seal the game. Neubeck (1-0) fanned six batters over four shutout relief innings for Jefferson City.
The Renegades grabbed the early lead following an RBI double from leadoff man Carter Mize in the first. But Joplin immediately responded when catcher Cam Pfafman drove in Ethan Ellis on a single to knot the score at 1-1.
Ellis gave the Outlaws a 2-1 with an RBI single to score Brett Wiemers in the fifth. However, a solo shot from Jefferson City’s Josef Keiholz deadlocked the score in the seventh to set up Anderson’s deciding hit.
Missouri Southern lefty Jacob Davis posted a strong start for the Renegades. The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder struck out four batters and allowed only two runs on seven hits through five innings.
Hamilton and Mize collected two hits apiece to pace Jefferson City.
Masayuki Maruhashi was the starter for Joplin. He worked three innings and gave up one run on one hit while striking out two and walking five. Caden Bressler, who was tagged with the loss, surrendered three runs on seven hits in four innings.
Jared Toler, Wiemers, Ellis and Pfafman generated two hits apiece for the Outlaws, who had 11 hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.