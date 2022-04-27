CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction's baseball team plated all of its runs across in the fourth to down Ozark 3-2 in Central Ozark Conference action on Wednesday at Bulldog baseball field.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-12 and 2-4 in the conference.
In the fourth inning, Dalton Mills started the scoring by coming across on a fielding error to trim the deficit to 2-1. Logan Eck then collected an RBI single to bring home Lucas Vanlanduit as Carl Junction tied the game.
Arlen Wakefield came up with the go-ahead hit, a RBI single to center field the Bulldogs held up the rest of the way.
Starter Kyler Perry nearly went the distance as he worked 6 2/3 stellar innings, but reached his pitch count at 106. The righty allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits while racking up four strikeouts to go with four walks.
Vanlanduit came on and retired the game's final out.
Offensively, Cole Wilson paced Carl Junction's offense by going 2 for 3 with a run scored.
The Bulldogs play host to Springfield Catholic and Glendale on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.