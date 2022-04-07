CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage baseball team plated three runs in the sixth and downed Mount Vernon 7-5 on Thursday in the Bill O'Dell Tournament at the historic Carl Lewton Stadium.
Carthage upped its record to 7-5 on the season. The Tigers will play Carl Junction at 7 p.m. Friday for the tourney championship game.
The sixth-inning rally started when Parker Copeland scored on a fielding error. Braxdon Tate then dropped a bunt for an RBI fielder's choice to give the Tigers a 6-5 lead.
Logan Carmickle capped the inning with a sacrifice fly.
Copeland, who drew the start for Carthage, came up an short of the complete game. After a fielding error with two outs, Zach Geter was summoned into action and induced a popout to end it.
Copeland allowed five runs on six hits and struck out six batters. Caden Kabance went 2 for 3 with two runs scored to pace the Tigers offense.
Payton Jones took the loss for Mount Vernon. He surrendered seven runs (two earned) on five hits through five innings of work.
Braden Dotson paced the Mountaineers offense, going 2 for 3 with three runs driven in.
