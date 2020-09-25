BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Columbus Titans are off to a torrid start on the 2020 season, and they did not let up on Thursday night against Baxter Springs.
In a game that was pushed up a day due to a shortage of referees, the Titans remained unbeaten at 4-0 as they steamrolled the Lions 52-7 at John R. Hughes Memorial Stadium. It was the 3A district opener for both teams.
“Baxter has got some things rolling,” Columbus coach Blake Burns said. “Their kids play with a tremendous amount of energy. They came out really prepared to play. We got some things rolling in the second half. I loved our kids’ effort and their heart. They are grinders.”
Baxter Springs coach Matt Mims said the loss was tough but acknowledged the team missed the last two games due to COVID-19 issues and are now trying to play catch up.
“We have to learn a lot faster than most people do right now,” Mims said. “A lot of people have it already ready to go. We have to learn still, but we have to catch up to those other people. I told our kids all week, ‘District is the biggest portion of our game now. District is what gets you to playoffs and we want to fight for that fourth seed all the way up to the first seed.’
“We just have to catch up really quickly.”
With a 14-7 lead at halftime, Columbus came out firing in the third quarter, scoring 30 points in less than nine minutes.
Running back Gage Martin led the offensive onslaught, punching in a 24-yard touchdown to get the second-half scoring started. Three minutes later, Martin found paydirt again on a 39-yard run to put the Titans on top 30-7 after backup quarterback Brett Hamilton ran it in for a successful 2-point conversion.
“To see our kids respond after we didn’t play as well as we should have in the first half, it was big for us,” Burns said. “We really just seized the momentum and took it from there.”
On the ensuing drive, Columbus’ defense forced a quick three-and-out and punt from Baxter Springs. That set up a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown from Lynn Shallenburger, who retrieved the punt on the right side of the field and hurdled a defender before breaking away for the touchdown.
“Lynn has no fear when it comes to returning punts,” Burns said. “If you are close to him, he’s still trying to house it everytime.”
The Titans finished up the third-quarter scoring after linebacker Cole Minor intercepted Baxter Springs quarterback Brandon Kelley and returned it for the 15-yard pick-6. In the fourth quarter, running back Hector Fontanez capped Columbus’ scoring with a 23-yard touchdown run.
Martin rushed for 123 yards on 11 carries and scored three times.
“I kind of got on him at halftime because I didn’t feel like he was playing up to his potential,” Burns said. “He ran angry in the second half and it showed.”
Quarterback Jaxson Harauhgty completed 2-of-4 passes for 26 yards, including a touchdown. He also ran for 37 yards on three carries. Wide receiver Landon Proffitt had only one catch, but he made the most of it for a 24-yard touchdown. And Fontanez added 32 yards on two carries and scored once.
For Baxter Springs, Kelley hit receiver Henry Riley on a 24-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Running back Garrett Paxson carried the ball 18 times for 61 yards while Hayden Lake had 35 yards on nine carries.
“Our biggest thing is we have to get our backups ready to go,” Mims said. “I told our guys, ‘With COVID, we never know when a guy is going to go out. A guy could go out at any given moment right now.’ Those 2s and 3s have to be ready to go.”
Next up, Columbus hosts Cherryvale (1-2) next Friday at 7 p.m. Baxter Springs goes to Parsons (1-2) with the start time to be announced.
