Kevin Burgi was announced as Carthage High School’s next leader of the Tigers’ baseball program, following in the footsteps of his father, John Burgi.
Kevin Burgi was head coach at McDonald County for four seasons before taking last season off. He’s no stranger to the Carthage area. In fact, he’s the only member of his family, and his wife’s, Carrie (Spry), who did not attend Carthage High School.
“Carthage means a lot to me,” Burgi said. “This is not a responsibility that I’m going to take lightly.”
The 34-year-old takes over after Luke Bordewick spent three years at the helm of the program. The Tigers have not seen a winning season since prior to COVID-19. During the 2019 season, Carthage finished 16-10 with a loss in the Class 5 District 11 semifinals.
“Winning baseball games is not easy, regardless of the history of the program and where we’re starting from,” Burgi said. “We’re going to approach each day the same way we always have. We will emphasize the little things and play hard every day.”
Burgi grew up in Hutchinson, Kansas, and then Jonesboro, Arkansas, as his father took new coaching positions after leaving Carthage in 1990. John Burgi coached the Tigers from 1982-90 and then spent nine years as head coach at Hutchinson Community College and two as a pitching coach at Arkansas State University. After being with the Red Wolves, he went to Valley View High School as a head coach, where Kevin played for him and the two won a state title in 2008.
Kevin Burgi began his college career playing at Garden City (Kan.) Community College. He was in Garden City for one year and then went to Pittsburg State University for one year. He played his final two seasons at Missouri Southern State University under head coach Bryce Darnell.
His baseball journey continued as he went to Joplin High School to be an assistant under Kirk Harryman before Harryman left for Branson.
“I’ve been blessed,” Kevin Burgi said. “I’ve been around a lot of good coaches and my dad is one of them. When you’re around so many good coaches you pick things up and see how they handle the game.”
After Harryman’s departure from the Eagles, Burgi took over as the interim head coach in 2017.
“That interim season with Joplin was one of the biggest blessings of my coaching career,” he said.
He noted that struggling as a 28-year-old in his first season as a head coach taught him a lot and allowed him to reflect on the season.
The next year saw current Eagles’ head coach Kyle Wolf take over, another coach Burgi added to the list of mentors. He added that his assistants in McDonald County were “great” as well in Kyle Smith, Heath Alumbaugh, Bo Bergen and Blake Martin.
With the Mustangs, Burgi posted a 47-42 record in three seasons. The 2020 season was postponed due to COVID-19 so there were no games played in one of his four years at McDonald County.
He spoke about his decision to leave McDonald County and getting back in the dugout after taking one season off:
“It was a hard decision to make. McDonald County was a tremendous place to work and coach. They treated my family well there. I have nothing but good things to say about McDonald County. ... Sometimes you start to wonder if you’re not doing what you were meant to do. After taking a year off, some regret started to set in. That’s why I pursued the job. My wife supported my decision and after the way things have worked out this last week you realize you’ve made the right decision.”
Burgi added that he missed the process of coaching, preparing for a season and competing. Things like seeing players show up to summer workouts just to get better are what makes him excited to coach. He’s ready to do that at Carthage. He learned three specific things from watching his father, a Missouri Sports Hall of Fame coach, lead teams.
“Keeping his players busy,” Burgi said. “It’s simple, but keeping them busy and tailoring it to what you do is something I remember him always saying. Also, being flexible and having a really strong passion. The first day of practice was always a big deal for him.”
