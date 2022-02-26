The Southwest Region championship of the National Christian College Athletic Association pitted two juggernauts from the women’s Division II level on Saturday in Overland Park, Kansas.
Ozark Christian (25-3) and Champion Christian (17-5) battled it out for 40 minutes to a 76-72 final in favor of Champion.
“That is part of life,” OCC assistant coach Sarah Rhodes said. “But, we don’t lose. We learn. We will probably see (Champion) this next week and in the national tournament. We can take one day to be upset and then we have to refocus and be ready for this next week.”
You hear coaches preaching to players about making the free ones often. Free throws helped boost the Tigers in this one.
The third quarter saw a lot of turnovers and more sloppy play than these two teams are accustomed to. CCC took advantage of 10-plus team fouls from OCC and made 13 of 23 attempts at the charity stripe. Despite a low percentage at the line, Champion was able to utilize those free shots to outscore Ozark 24-8 in the third period.
“Defensively we just weren’t moving our feet and making the right adjustments that we needed to make,” Rhodes said. “So we were getting in foul trouble. I think we had like 12 team fouls in the third quarter. We were turning the ball over too much and giving Champion too many opportunities on offense.”
They weren’t just the No. 1 and 2 seeds — respectively — in their region. These two units came in near the top of other areas as well.
OCC was ranked third nationally to end the regular season on Tuesday. CCC was just behind the Ambassadors at fourth.
The Ambassadors entered play as the best defensive scoring team in the country, allowing just 54 points per game.
While the Tigers were atop the rest of the nation in offensive scoring averaging 83.5 per contest.
And the title game was all you would expect it to be with two teams of that caliber.
OCC opened the game with four quick points from Emmary Williams to take a 4-0 lead.
Sophomore guard Darrian Carr got involved when she drilled her first 3-pointer to build the Ozark lead to 7-2. OCC kept the lead for the first seven minutes of the period leading by as much as seven.
The Tigers got their first lead with a triple of their own making the score 19-18 for the first lead change of the game.
The next lead change came on the first scoring possession of the second quarter. OCC’s Lydia Pipins lined one up from beyond the arc to make it 24-23. Not to be outdone, CCC matched Pipins’ 3 to take the lead right back, 26-24.
Champion held that lead for quite some time. It wasn’t until the 1:20 mark of the second quarter that the Tigers would surrender the lead again.Ozark used a 13-4 run to come back from a six-point deficit to claim a 42-39 advantage at intermission.
Kamryn Gentry did all she could underneath the basket to spark a comeback attempt.
In the fourth quarter alone, Gentry tallied nine of her 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for second chance opportunities or to get possession back for OCC.
The effort allowed the Ambassadors to narrow a 63-50 difference down to 74-70 with one minute left.
Ozark and Champion went back and forth with missed shots and turnovers until the final 30 seconds when Rebecca Farmer added two points from the free-throw line to make it 76-70. In OCC’s final possession, Gentry made a layup as time expired.
Gentry finished with 12 points and 27 rebounds. Carr led the way with 23 points. Williams went on to finish with 17 points after her quick start to the game. Gentry added six blocks.
The Tigers were led by a trio of players in double figures. Farmer and Destiny Gonzalez scored 22 apiece. Imani Honey tallied 18 points and grabbed five steals.
CCC had 18 steals as a team while turning the ball over just nine times. OCC was on the opposite end of a turnover game they usually win with 27 turnovers. Champion also won the free-throw battle going 24 for 36 while Ozark finished just 5 for 12.
The Ambassadors were without head coach Kyle Wicklund this weekend as he was out for personal reasons.
Ozark will be hosting the Association of Christian College Athletics tournament next week, starting on Tuesday.
