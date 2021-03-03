Missouri Southern’s Cam Martin is a unanimous selection on the all-MIAA basketball team.
The Lions’ Stan Scott joins Martin on the team, and Carley Turnbull and Madi Stokes were named to the women’s team.
The teams were announced Wednesday morning before the two conference tournaments began on Wednesday night.
Martin, a 6-foot-9 center, is the Lions’ No. 2 career scorer with 2,009 points before the tournament began. He leads the conference in scoring at 24.7 points per game, and he also leads the Lions in rebounds (9.7 per game), assists (73), blocked shots (23) and steals (27). He’s shooting 58% from the field, 45% from 3-point range and 74% at the foul line.
Scott, 6-4 senior, is the Lions’ No. 2 scorer this season at 13.8 points per game plus 5.2 rebounds. He ranks sixth in the conference in blocked shots and 10th in field goal percentage. He’s hitting 52% on field goals, 50% on treys and 75% on free throws.
On the women’s team Turnbull, 5-10 senior, made the third team after leading the Lions in scoring at 13.7 points. She is shooting 43% from the field and 79% at the foul line. She also leads the Lions in steals (22) and is third in assists (35).
Stokes, 6-3 sophomore, made the all-league team in two spots — honorable mention plus all-defensive team. She averages a double-double — 10.5 points and 10.7 rebounds — and posted two monster games on the road with 21 points and 22 rebounds against Emporia State and 31 points and 21 rebounds at Rogers State.
PSU lands 2 on each teamPittsburg State junior guards Kaylee DaMitz and Tristan Gegg were named second team all-conference.
DaMitz leads the Gorillas at 16.6 points and 5.4 assists per game plus 5.4 rebounds. She’s second in the league in assists, fourth in scoring and sixth in free throw percentage.
Gegg is right behind at 16.3 points plus 4.4 rebounds, and she’s made a team-leading 42 3-point goals. She’s the league’s top free-throw shooter to date (90.2%).
Both reached 1,000 career points this season.
On the men’s team, the Gorillas’ Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. is on the third team and Quentin Hardrict Jr. received honorable mention.
Arthur-Williams led PSU with 12.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 46% from the field in 19 games.
Hardrict averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 boards, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals this season.
Hudgins, Jobe named players of year
Regular-season champion and No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri received three top individual awards as Trevor Hudgins is the player of the year, Diego Bernard is the defensive player of the year and Ben McCollum is coach of the year.
Kaleb Hammeke of Fort Hays State is freshman of the year.
The women’s top honors are split among four teams.
Tre’Zure Jobe of Emporia State is player of the year, Morgan VanHyfte of Central Missouri is defensive player of the year, Molly Hartnett of Northwest Missouri is freshman of the year and Tony Hobson of regular-season champion Fort Hays State is coach of the year.
