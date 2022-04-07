CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carl Junction coach Jake Stevenson knew the big inning was coming.
It came in top of the sixth when the Bulldogs erupted for four runs to take the lead and held off Seneca 6-4 in the Bill O’Dell Tournament on a windy Thursday afternoon at Carl Lewton Stadium.
The win capped a 3-0 run through pool play for Carl Junction (4-7), which plays Carthage at 7 p.m. Friday for the tourney championship.
“It was a good team win,” Stevenson said. “It was a tough day to hit. Cold, windy. The wind wasn’t in the favor here. Sometimes you think this can be a hitter’s park, but the way the weather operated, it was a pitcher’s day. It was a defensive day. I thought we had some allowed outs early. It would have been easy for us to press and give in, but I thought our guys did a good job of settling into the game. When the opportunity presented itself, we took advantage.
“Anytime you play in a tournament and give yourself an opportunity to play in that game, it’s exciting. We look forward to the challenge.”
Trailing 2-1 entering the sixth, Dalton Mills worked a bases loaded walk to knot the score up for the Bulldogs. Cole Wilson was then plunked by an offering from Grant Houchin as Carl Junction pulled in front 3-2.
9-hole hitter Arlen Wakefield put an exclamation mark on the inning with a two-run single as the Bulldogs’ advantage swelled to three.
Seneca answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth as an RBI single from Kaden Clouse and bases loaded hit by pitch trimmed the deficit to 5-4. The Indians had a chance to do further damage with two outs, but Gaige Carson retired Tanner Nesvold via a strikeout to get out of the inning unscathed.
Carl Junction received a big insurance run in the seventh as an RBI single from cleanup hitter Drew Massey extended the lead to two. It marked the second time in as many days Massey came through in the clutch as he recorded a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the Bulldogs’ 5-4 win over Mount Vernon on Wednesday.
“Drew has been swinging it well,” Stevenson said. “He puts a lot of effort and time into the game. When he comes up in that spot, he’s a guy you want up there.”
Then in the bottom of the seventh, Seneca threatened as Colton Curtis worked a leadoff walk. Stevenson pulled Carson and went to Jordan Woodruff, who sat down the next three batters to pick up the save.
Starter Hunter Cantrell struck out four batters and walked four, allowing two runs on three hits through 4 1/3 innings of work. Jacob Ford followed in relief and fanned three batters while surrendering two runs on as many hits in 1 1/3 innings.
Carl Junction enjoyed error-free baseball in the field.
“Our guys did a good job getting the big strikeout when we needed to,” Stevenson said. “I thought defensively we got the routine play when we needed to as well. It was something we struggled with early on in the season, but we’ve gotten better making the routine play and giving our pitcher’s confidence behind them.”
The Bulldogs tallied eight hits. Kyler Perry went 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored to lead the way.
Houchin suffered the loss for Seneca. He surrendered five runs on seven hits in six innings while striking out four.
Cloud paced the Indians (4-8) with two hits and a pair of RBI.
“We had chances to score runs there in the fifth,” Seneca coach Chris Yust said. “We just didn’t get it done and came out and some walks, hit by pitches, led to a big inning for them. We had chances, but didn’t take advantage of them.
“The guys haven’t quit all year long, even when we are down late in the game. They are battling and trying to put runs on the board. That has been one of the big positives for us this year.”
Seneca will play at 2 p.m. Friday for fifth place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.