Leading by just 27-24 entering the final frame, the Golden City girls basketball team used a 15-9 burst in the fourth quarter to earn a 42-33 win over College Heights on Tuesday night.
Brooke Beerly led the Golden Eagles with 12 points, while Ahree Lutes contributed Lutes had 11.
The Cougars (13-10, 5-1 Ozark 7) were paced by Ava Lett with 12 points. Addi Lawrence chipped in nine.
College Heights plays at Sarcoxie on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.