Leading by just 27-24 entering the final frame, the Golden City girls basketball team used a 15-9 burst in the fourth quarter to earn a 42-33 win over College Heights on Tuesday night.

Brooke Beerly led the Golden Eagles with 12 points, while Ahree Lutes contributed Lutes had 11.

The Cougars (13-10, 5-1 Ozark 7) were paced by Ava Lett with 12 points. Addi Lawrence chipped in nine.

College Heights plays at Sarcoxie on Thursday.

Trending Video