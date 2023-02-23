Friday night will mark five straight. Five straight district championship appearances for both the Thomas Jefferson and the Golden City boys basketball teams.
This is only the second season in which both teams competed in the same district. Last year, the Cavaliers and Eagles met for the Class 1 District 5 title.
This year, they're set for a rematch in the Class 1 District 7 championship game.
"We're very excited," Thomas Jefferson head coach Chris Myers said. "It's very difficult to make it to a district championship and we're blessed to be playing in our fifth in a row here."
TJ has won two straight district titles and is looking for a third in a row on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Golden City.
"This is a big game for sure. This has been our goal since Day 1 this year," Golden City head coach Michael Reeves said. "These kids have had high expectations to match what's been done in the past."
The hosts are looking for a fourth district championship in five seasons after falling to the Cavaliers last year.
During the 2018-19 season, Thomas Jefferson fell to Liberal in the Class 2 District 12 championship. The Cavaliers finished 19-8. The next season, they fell victim to Purdy and ended the year with a 19-9 record.
In 2020-21, TJ moved down to Class 1. The team came away with a Class 1 District 7 title after beating McAuley Catholic to move on to the state tournament. The Cavs fell in the quarterfinals and ended the year 20-6. Last season saw TJ finish 22-7 with a second-consecutive district championship, this one against Golden City.
Thomas Jefferson is currently 19-6 as it seeks a third-straight title and three-straight seasons of 20 wins or more.
As for Golden City, last season ended a three-year run of district championships. In 2018-19, the Eagles beat Lockwood for the Class 1 District 5 title but lost in the opening round of state. The season finished with Golden City sporting a 19-10 record. The next year saw a 27-3 record and a trip to the semifinals of the state tournament after beating Liberal for a district crown. The Eagles fell in the semifinal game.
In 2020-21, Golden City would have another 20-win season (22-5) and earned another district title over Lockwood, this time in Class 1 District 6. The Eagles lost in the opening round of state.
This year, they're 18-10 and look to get a little revenge on Thomas Jefferson.
Golden City leaders
Golden City's roster looks a little different this year. In the past two years, the team started four seniors. This year, they start two seniors, two sophomores and a freshman.
"We're a relatively young team that doesn't have much varsity experience but we're learning our roles now and it's starting to show," Reeves said.
The Eagles are led in scoring by senior Josh Reeves at 26 points per game. Behind him is fellow senior Ty Force with 11 and freshman Spencer Parrill at 8.7 ppg.
Reeves is close to a double-double average adding 8.7 rebounds per game. The senior is a marksman from outside as he's Golden City's career 3-point record holder with 287 made triples so far. He also has the most made in a season with 86 this year.
As a team, the Eagles have been scoring between 53 and 54 ppg.
TJ leaders
Thomas Jefferson is led by Jay Ball (22.1 ppg) and Tyler Brouhard (18.1 ppg) combining for more than 40 points a contest. Levi Triplett adds another 7.8 ppg.
Ball averages a double-double with 13.5 rpg. The 6-foot-7 senior adds 2.7 blocks a game as well. Brouhard is close to a double-double average with 9 rpg.
Ball will be coming off of a triple-double performance in TJ's semifinal win over Sheldon. He's also up to 1,426 points for his career.
Thomas Jefferson averages just under 59 ppg this season. Thanks to the interior size, the team pulls down 32 rebounds a night, as well, and 10 of those are offensive.
"Everybody in the area knows that TJ's two main players are Ball and Brouhard," Reeves said. "Coach (Chris) Myers has done a good job over there getting them opportunities. And then, what's also been good for TJ is they've had their other role players step up and hit shots."
Reeves noted that Levi Triplett is one in particular who "stepped up" against them in the regular season by hitting four 3-pointers. He added that his team's main focus is taking care of the ball and rebounding.
"Like TJ with Ball and Brouhard, every time we go into a gym, everyone knows Josh (Reeves)," Reeves said. "Every team game plans for him. What's good about having Josh on the team is he makes the right basketball play and that's helped guys like Spencer Parrill, Nathan Weiser and Robby Stafford step into a bigger role."
Coach added that Ty Force uses the attention paid to Josh the most with his ability to attack the open spaces on the floor.
These two teams have been pretty even the past two seasons, it appears. Last year in the regular season, Golden City won 64-50. Thomas Jefferson got revenge with a 49-38 postseason win.
In the regular-season matchup this year, the Cavaliers won 54-52. Now, we will see what happens in Golden City on Friday.
Ozark 7
"One way or the other here, no matter what happens, an Ozark 7 school is going to come out victorious in a district title game," Myers said.
"We're pretty similar to Golden City. We play a similar style of defense and kind of have the same two or three primary scorers," Myers added about the matchup.
Myers had some thoughts on the success of the Thomas Jefferson program as well to be in its fifth-consecutive district championship:
"Thomas Jefferson basketball has always been very competitive. As a coach, I've been very blessed to be a part of it these last several years," Myers said. "I think the biggest testament is how many truly talented athletes we've had come through the program. ... The success of this program is right on the shoulders of each of those guys."
