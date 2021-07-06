Five players from the Joplin Outlaws and eight from the Nevada Griffons have been selected to play on the South Division team in the MINK League All-Star Game on Thursday night in Jefferson City.
The game will begin at 7 p.m. at Vivion Field. A home run derby, consisting of eight players, will start at 5.
Three of the Outlaws' all-stars are pitchers — Jack O'Brien, Justin Schrader and Christian DeJesus. They will be joined by infielder Logan Cline and outfielder Drake Angeron.
Nevada's all-stars are pitchers Sebastian Kirchner and Chase Beiter, catcher Nick Chavez, infielders Braeden Hinton, Tyler Davis and Cameron Saso and outfielders Jack Swisher and Jesse Fonteboa.
Beiter is on the Missouri Southern roster along with two more all-star pitchers — Jacob Davis from Jefferson City on the South team and Scott Duensing from Chillicothe on the North team.
The Outlaws' coaching staff — head coach Chris Dawson, pitching coach Tyler Carrasco and assistant coach Wade Satzinger — will direct the South team while the St. Joseph Mustangs staff will handle the North team.
