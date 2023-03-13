Jim Graffam, an assistant boys basketball coach at Joplin High School, has received many honors in a coaching career that spans all levels of sport, from middle school and younger to college and professional.
He was recently named one of six “Legends of the Game” by the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame, which recognized his basketball career spanning more than 40 years in Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire, as well as Missouri.
He is in a total of seven halls of fame in New England as a both a player and a coach.
1. Is there a coach, player or relative in your past who motivated you, and how did they inspire you?
First is my dad, Dennis, who taught me about being competitive. Never back down from a challenge and always do your best. He said, ”A Graffam can accomplish anything he sets his mind to.”
Second is my brother, Alan, who is six years older. Although I hated it at the time, he taught me how to handle losing and the frustration that comes with it. He won virtually every game that we played, but I never quit. I always wanted that next chance. My resume is full of positions where that attitude was sorely needed.
Third is my high school mentor, Art Dyer. I learned about how to run a program from him. What organizational skills it took. He was a defensive genius and had a logical way of teaching it. I still use it today. My last year with coach, we won our schools’ first state championship (obviously a low scoring affair).
Fourth was my high school and college teammate, Rick Simonds. I coached in college with him, and, unlike coach Dyer, he was an offensive mastermind. In all eight years I worked with him, we were nationally ranked in the NCAA D-III top 10 in scoring, capturing the title three times.
2. During your career, you coached more than 100 players who were either recognized as all-conference, all-district or All-American. What do you think works to motivate players?
Having a vision for what you want to accomplish — and trust. I spend a lot of time getting to know my players as people. This is time well spent as we got to know each other and a bond of trust was developed. They believed in my vision, and that led to trust in my decisions.
My players accepted that I was acting in the team’s best interest as well as theirs when I asked them to be the best they could be. They genuinely wanted to improve to help the team’s overall success (and obviously to gain more playing time). That attitude became the secret to our success — self motivation, best motivation, and all my teams had it.
Our teams got better during the season, but it was during the offseason where they really improved. As a staff, we gave every player guidance of things to work on. Then the individual’s pride, work ethic and self-motivation took over. The results were striking as is noted by the many individuals we have had recognized. Our team success mirrored their improvement. If success is getting the most out of your players, then we were successful most of the time.
3. Have you seen any differences, and if so what, between the players you first coached decades ago and players today? Or are the challenges the same?
When I first started coaching, it was white socks and letter jackets. You did what the coach asked without question. Then, I believe, the Vietnam War turned that around, mostly for the better. People questioned authority and leadership styles had to change. Learning today is explaining why we are doing something, how it is going to help the team and how it will allow everyone to help us accomplish our goal.
Players are just as competitive today as they were decades ago and given proper guidance can accomplish many individual and team goals. My only complaint with this generation is the want of instant success. Being skilled is not easy, and often it takes a lot of hard work to reach your goals. Many people give up before they reach success.
Obviously, a huge change is the internet. It can be a great tool when trying to get better. Readily available are videos of great players, drills to do and excellent advice from knowledgeable coaches. Social media has expanded each player's horizon and can be positive and negative. I feel often it adds pressure to an individual, which complicates coaching and must be constantly addressed.
4. What would you tell your younger self about working with players that you didn't realize or understand as well when you started?
Be yourself! When I first started my coaching career, I made a huge mistake of trying to be like Bob Knight, the famous Indiana coach. He was a dictatorial, authoritative leader and highly successful. However, it was not my personality. Believe it or not, I changed my style after taking leadership training in the military. I came to understand that I could order you to do something but you were a more motivated individual if I convinced you it was the right thing to do. Because of this approach, my platoons were exceptional as we worked as a team and in military terms ”accomplished the mission.” Because of our accomplishments, I received quick promotions, several awards, and much praise, but it was not me as much as it was those hard-working enlisted men under me who believed in our mission and trusted me.
In addition, I immersed myself in studying leadership in the college ranks. Dean Smith, the coach of North Carolina, emerged as my guru. Our philosophies were the same in dealing with people. Treat them as you were brought up to treat people in a fairhanded way. Ask them to do the right thing in all situations and hold them accountable. Mentor them into becoming good solid people first and hard-working, great teammates second. Team success would naturally follow.
5. Finally, what would you want young athletes today to know about the lifelong benefits of joining a team and competing today?
I love the competition of athletics. Sadly, in our present world it isn’t valued as much as it once was, but it still is in athletic contests. I tell young people that they are going to be challenged all their lives and to be successful you must have the will to compete. The drive to be successful will be a crucial factor in their overall happiness. Athletics teaches you that.
Athletics teaches you how to interact as a group. Every individual will be a member of a team for the rest of their lives, and learning to accept others will go a long way to a happy life.
Learning the value of each team member and appreciating what they contribute to its overall success is a great thing to understand. Every member has something to give.
Being a member of a team helps you understand how supporting each other will help everyone when adversity affects the group. No one is on an emotional island and having supportive teammates helps get through difficult situations.
Athletics is not the only way to learn the lessons I have mentioned, but it’s certainly one way that I totally support.
