All arrows were trending in the right direction for the Joplin Outlaws.
Starter Jeremiah Kennedy was on the verge of posting one of his better starts of the summer. The Outlaws had timely hitting on their side.
But then the dreaded sixth inning happened.
The Jefferson City Renegades (13-16) chased Kennedy out of the game and erupted with six runs to defeat Joplin 8-6 in MINK League action on Wednesday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
“It was one bad inning,” Outlaws skipper Chris Dawson said. “It sucks. It has been happening for the last week. We can’t get over the hump. We have to find a way.”
The Outlaws (12-16) have dropped three straight games and have fallen to fourth place in the MINK South Division standings. Joplin sits a half-game behind third-place Jefferson City and 2 1/2 games back of division leader Sedalia (16-15).
The Outlaws entertain Nevada at 7 p.m. Thursday at Joe Becker Stadium.
Facing a 4-2 hole in the top of the sixth, the Renegades’ David Dell (single) and Randy Voss (double) knotted the score with run-scoring knocks. Jefferson City grabbed the lead when Tommy Ruether touched home on a bases-loaded walk, and Brady Voss promptly scored on a wild pitch.
Josef Keilholz capped the rally with a two-run double down the line. Shane Fontenot (4-1), who was summoned into the game in relief in the fifth, twirled four shutout frames to pick up the victory for the Renegades.
Kolin Demel slammed the door in the ninth for Jefferson City. He allowed a two-run single to Jared Toler that brought the Outlaws within two, but Demel registered a game-ending strikeout to finish it off.
“We never quit,” Dawson said. “It’s tough. We are probably three inches from tying the game with Toler’s swing if Drake’s (Angeron) ball gets down. Toler barreled a ball in that last inning. Drake barreled a ball in the eighth (with runners on second and third and two outs). Those balls just found bodies. That’s baseball. It seems to be happening a lot to us over this stretch. We have to find a way to break through.”
Kennedy had his stuff working early for Joplin. The right-hander found success by pounding his heater at the knees and forced weak contact as he was perfect over his first three innings.
However, Jefferson City starter Dylan Dunbar matched Kennedy by retiring nine of his first 10 batters faced.
The Renegades finally got Kennedy out of rhythm in the top of the fourth after Keilholz led off the inning with a standup double on the first pitch. Kennedy plunked Drew Mize on his next offering.
After Kennedy yielded a flyout to left and recorded a strikeout, Ruether laced a 2-2 pitch out to left-center field for a two-run single as the Renegades pulled in front 2-0. But in the bottom half of the inning, the Outlaws capitalized on a pair of errors.
Caleb Feurstake scored on an errant throw to second base to get Joplin on the board. Ethan Ellis tied the game at 2-2 with an RBI single, and he eventually crossed home on an RBI fielder’s choice by Cade Lott as the Outlaws’ took a 3-2 advantage.
Joplin picked up another run in the fifth when Logan Cline produced an RBI groundout to make it a 4-2 ballgame.
Dunbar allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk in four innings for Jefferson City. Keilholz, Ruether and Voss went a combined 6 for 13 with five runs driven in to lead the Renegades’ offense.
Kennedy (1-1) suffered the loss despite going a season-high 5 1/3 innings for the Outlaws. The Carl Junction native and Missouri Southern product coughed up six earned runs on eight hits while striking out three.
“Jeremiah was sharp early on, but they just got on his fastball,” Dawson said. “We weren’t able to mix it up early enough like we should have. They were able to capitalize.”
Clayton Saporito, who retired only one batter in the sixth, walked two and gave up two runs on one hit. Christian DeJesus followed with 1 1/3 scoreless relief innings while Justin Schrader tossed the final two innings of scoreless baseball.
Brett Weimers and Toler accounted for half of Joplin’s dozen hits, each going 3 for 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.