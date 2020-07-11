It’s been nine years since Theodore Bullard had his hair cut.
Nine years!
But in a span of about five minutes Wednesday night, it was all gone.
“It really wasn’t that tough of a decision,” said Bullard, a junior center on Missouri Southern’s football team. “It grows back. At the end of the day, I was like let’s do it.”
Sixty-three members of the Lions’ football program — head coach Jeff Sims, 13 assistants and 49 players — had their head shaved as a fundraiser for 11-year-old Christian Heady, who is battling Stage 4 cancer. Heady will be a seventh grader at Webb City.
And with a donor giving $250 per haircut, that’s $15,750 raised by the Lions.
“A little kid is in need, and all we have to do is cut our hair to get him $250,” said junior tight end Cooper Hardin, who got his first haircut in about seven months. “You don’t even have to think about it. You just have to do it.”
Sims first heard about the fundraiser on the radio, and he was the first to get the head shaved.
“At lunch I was sitting in the car eating some tacos, and on the radio station, Matt Miller talked about Bobby Landis telling him about a fund raiser that was going on for Christian Heady,” he said. “Basically he said if you shaved you head, there was a donor in our area who would donate $250 for everyone who would shave their head.
“In all honesty, I thought that’s simple enough. Hair will grow back, and show a little support for the young man. I offered it to the team, and we had 22 guys step up and say they were willing to do it. We actually have more than the 22 who are doing it. These guys have gotten around it, and it think it’s a good opportunity to give a little bit of yourself for someone else. And they are doing a great job.”
Bullard provided the biggest harvest during the two hours of haircuts, and he believes he caught some teammates by surprise.
“They didn’t think I was going to do it,” Bullard said. “But you know what, I have to do it now. Everybody else is doing it, so I’m like let’s do it. I did it because a kid needed help, so I’m helping. Hey, it’s hair.”
Bullard could have provided an even bigger crop.
“I cut off four inches and the sides before I came over here,” he said. “It probably would have gone down to the middle of my back if I hadn’t cut it earlier.”
But Bullard did not have his beard shaved.
“I’m trying to grow it out in the front,” he explained. “I’m going to try to work on this like I was working on this (rubbing the top of his head).”
Assistant coach Joe Bettasso, who played football at Joplin High School and MSSU, had no problems with a haircut.
“Somebody needed some support, and it’s a local community guy,” he said. “It pretty much was going to be done. My wife (Shandi) was kind of in on the decision. She was good doing it for the cause. I’m sure she’s rather have me have a little more hair on my head though.”
Assistant coach Alan Hughes had his head shaved for the second time.
“My dad had lung cancer,” he said. “When he was going through chemo, he shaved his head. And I did that for him, and I kept it shaved for probably eight years after he passed (in 2001).
“It was an easy decision for me (this time). My hair is short anyway.”
As the haircuts continued, the number of players in line continued to grow. Some changed their minds, some were coaxed by their newly shaven teammates, and there might have even been a threat or two made.
Sophomore offensive lineman Lepo Fualaau was one who changed his mind.
“I was hesitating. I was scared what people would think,” he admitted. “Thinking about the real reason behind it, cutting it bald is the better way.
“My auntie has breast cancer, too. And I felt like not only this will help for the kid but also my auntie. I thought about it and realized being bald is not really a bad thing because you can grow it back. Supporting not only the kid but my auntie at the same time is a great thing to do. I’m really going to enjoy this. It’s an experience in my life I can tell my kids when I grow up.”
Shaved Lions
The 63 members of the Missouri Southern football program who had their heads shaved as a fundraiser for Christian Heady:
Coach—Jeff Sims.
Assistants—Casey Carlo, Joe Bettasso, Josh Hager, Matt Rahl, Jon Clark, Alan Hughes, John Dunford, Zack Shaw, Daniel McKinney, Sean McGrath, Jake Medlock, Rylee Hartwell, Alex Anderson.
Players—Nick Kruse, Brandon Childress, William Williams, Cooper Hardin, Theodore Bullard, Lepo Fualaau, Solomona Fetuao, Jaylon Banks, Kieran Gabriel, Christian Seals, Nick Williams, Ty Harvey, Mohamad Al-Ramahi, Tai Rutledge, Wesley Klocke, Liloa Kalima, Bryce Osman, Logan Vander Velden, Aiden Brown, Jaylon Alexander, Solomon Garcia, Kahari Love, Keandre Bledsoe, Michael Fifita, Richard Jordan Jr., Ryan Schliemer, Tyler Smith, Nic Lewis, Dionnte White, Zane Tyler, Traevon Williams, Jeremiah Jones, Dawson Herl, Trey Hock, Titus Kahooilihala, Matthew Gututala, Mason Lee, Chim Okorafor, Brady Faauliuli, Labrentae Davis, Terrance Lokan, LaColby Tucker, Liutai Posiulai, Joe Zarrich, Jordan Smith, Chase Greenlee, Caleb Carvin, David Robinson, Torre McMiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.