PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The third start of Aaron Ashby’s major league career was the best.
Ashby, former Crowder left-hander, fired four scoreless innings as the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on Saturday night to earn a split in their doubleheader. The Pirates won the first game 14-4.
Ashby, who had totaled 2 2/3 innings in his two previous starts, allowed three hits, struck out four batters and walked none. He threw 58 pltches, and 41 were strikes.
The performance lowered Ashby’s earned run average from 13.50 to 5.40.
