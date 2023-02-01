WEBB CITY, Mo. — On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Webb City’s Abi Street said she was excited to continue her running career at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. The senior signed a letter of intent with six of her fellow Cardinal athletes on Wednesday.
She capped her prep cross-country career on a high note, placing third in the Class 4 state meet in November with a time of 19 minutes, six seconds. It set a new program record.
A year earlier, Street became the highest-placing Webb City girls runner in the state meet when she placed fifth.
Street transferred to Webb City from McAuley Catholic High School her sophomore year. She said she started out pretty average, but credits her success to her coach Dustin Miller, who built her into a better runner.
“I think I got to where I am through the program and through my coach,” Street said. “My coach is like family. My mom and dad, and my siblings are super supportive, too. They push me.”
Street also was the district conference champion her senior year in cross country.
“My time at Webb City couldn’t have been better,” she said. “I love the school and I’m grateful I got the opportunity to run for them.”
At Webb City, Street runs cross country and the 1- and 2-mile races during track season.
At KU, Street said she plans on running cross country and is flexible on her events during track season.
“I’m willing to run whatever they need me to run,” Street said. “The longer the better for me. I love the coach and the team there. They seem like they’re hard working and a lot of fun people.”
Street said she is looking forward to studying engineering at KU, and the school's strong engineering programs were a draw for her as well.
Other student-athletes at Webb City High School who signed commitments to universities Wednesday were:
• Grayson Smith, to run track and field at Pittsburg State University.
• Trey Roets, for football and track at William Jewel College in Kansas City.
• William Wolfe, to play football at Pittsburg State.
• Tom Mouser, to play football at Missouri S&T University in Rolla.
• Lucas Ott, to play football at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
• Sophia Whitsell, to swim at the University of Missouri St. Louis.
