NEOSHO, Mo. — There’s a reason Willard standout Daniel Abreu has been one of the most highly recruited prep basketball players in the area, and part of the reason why was on display at Neosho High School on Friday night.
For a while, the senior seemingly couldn’t miss.
Abreu converted his first seven shots from the floor and finished with a game-high 36 points as the Tigers rolled to a 72-58 win over the Wildcats in Central Ozark Conference play.
“Daniel’s a really special kid,” Willard coach Jeremy Dresslaer said. “He’s already committed to Northwest Missouri State over a couple of Division I full-ride offers. … Colleges like him because he’s a better person than he is a player, and he’s a dang-good player. They don’t make too many kids like him anymore.”
Sixteen of Abreu’s points came in the fourth quarter as Willard (9-5) protected a double-digit lead. Neosho (9-5) briefly trimmed the Tigers’ advantage to 10 points when Chase Flynn hit a triple to make it 53-43 with about six minutes remaining. Willard responded with a 10-2 run, with Abreu accounting for six points during the surge, to quickly push the lead back up to 63-45.
“Basketball is a game of runs and you’ve got to live with that,” Dresslaer said. “If they go on a big run, you just have to counter it. You can’t let the domino effect happen in this game. And what I mean by that is you can’t let one bad play lead to multiple bad plays. When we’re flowing offensively, I think we're one of the best teams in the area. So I know we can counter any run with one of our own.”
Willard’s most pivotal run of the night came in the form of a 15-2 surge in the second quarter. Neosho went nearly 7 ½ minutes without scoring as the Tigers turned a one-point deficit into a 12-point halftime lead.
The run continued at the start of the third as Willard scored six straight points to go up 38-20. Neosho drew no closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
“That’s one thing we’ve done throughout the season is go through a scoring lull once our opponent changes up its defense,” Neosho coach Zane Culp said. “It was that and we just missed some shots that we should make.”
Dresslaer credited his team’s zone defense for its success in the second quarter.
“We haven’t practiced our zone hardly at all, but it seemed necessary tonight,” he said. “We have a bunch of kids with the flu right now, and it didn’t feel like we really had our legs underneath us. (Neosho’s Landon Austin) is special, and we just couldn’t stay in front of him in that first quarter. So I just told our guys that we were going to go zone and force them to make shots to beat us.”
Austin and Dalton Brodie led the Neosho scoring with 14 points apiece while Chase Flynn added 12.
To go along with Abreu’s 36 points, Willard had two other double-digit scorers in Maurice Grayer and Haden Brown, who registered 12 points apiece.
WILLARD GIRLS 62, NEOSHO 35
The Willard girls (6-1) opened with 16 unanswered points and never looked back en route to their 27-point victory over the Wildcats (5-9).
Neosho didn’t make its first field goal until the opening minute of the first quarter when Olivia Hixson drained a 3-pointer to trim the Willard lead to 22-6. The Wildcats eventually found their shooting rhythm and logged six baskets with three triples to finish the first half, but they still faced a 43-18 deficit out of intermission.
“We came out flat,” Neosho coach Matt Hixson said. “It was Homecoming tonight, and I’m not looking for any excuses, but you just can’t kick yourself that many times against a good team like Willard. That’s what we did early. We just came out and let balls go right through our hands, let the ball go out of bounds and forced up some ill-advised shots. It’s hard to overcome that.”
Willard led by as many as 35 points in the second half and forced a running clock for the entire fourth quarter. The Tigers had three double-digit scorers in Megan Mahan, Brielle Adamson and Jada Holloman, who finished with 17, 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Hixson was Neosho’s leading scorer with 10 points and had a pair of triples, while Maile Gindling chipped in nine points.
“We have to be smarter and cleaner offensively, and that was my message to the girls after the game,” Coach Hixson said. “We kind of rely on two of our juniors (Olivia Hixson and Gindling) right now, and when they aren’t having a good night, it’s tough for us to score. And when you struggle to score and turn the ball over at the same time, it’s a deadly combination.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.