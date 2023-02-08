Danny Foster began his college days at Lincoln Christian University in Lincoln, Illinois — days that began last school year after graduating from Rolla High School in May of 2021.
Lincoln Christian is where Foster decided to pursue his dream of becoming a youth pastor. As a bonus, he was playing collegiate basketball there for the Red Lions.
In February of 2022, that was all about to look much, much different for Foster.
The university called the student body together for a mandatory meeting. At the time, students had been relieved of having to wear masks around campus for about a week. Foster said all he could think was, "Oh, man. They're going to tell us we have to put our masks back on."
It turned out that meeting was for something far different. Lincoln Christian had decided to shut down all undergrad programs and student life altogether.
“The room just got really silent,” Foster said. “Everyone just kind of looked at each other. After the meeting, there were a lot of people crying.”
Foster was forced to find a new school before his sophomore year. He added that he felt bad for people who had spent more time there than he had and were forced to make a decision to stay or leave the university.
As for him, it was shocking news. But, mostly, it was just unfortunate since he was settling into a new place with new people.
“Your freshman year is when you’re kind of settling in on your own and you’re just finding out how to live on your own,” Foster admitted. “In your mind, you have four more years in this spot. The biggest thing for me is I thought I had four years with all these people around me, my friends and stuff."
Not only friends, Foster mentioned being drawn to LCU by Dr. Rondel Ramsey. Ramsey, being the youth minister on campus, was someone Foster had really enjoyed being around and said he would miss.
New home at OCC
Now at Ozark Christian College, the Rolla-native thinks maybe he should have started his college experience in Joplin. But he added that he does not regret any part of visiting Lincoln first, noting that he "got to meet a lot of great people there."
He said he's enjoying his time at OCC and being a key part of head coach Chris Lahm's basketball team.
“Here (OCC) it’s just one big group and we all like to laugh and have fun together,” Foster said.
The 6-foot-5 forward was competing at the NAIA level with LCU last year before joining the Ambassadors at the Division II level of the NCCAA.
Foster is averaging 10 points per game through 21 contests this year. He's pulling down 7.3 rebounds a game and collecting three assists as a sophomore. He's fifth on the team in scoring, second in rebounds and second in assists.
"He starts, getting a lot of playing time and doing a great job for us," Lahm said. "It didn't take him long. ... All the guys pretty much welcomed him in. It probably took him a couple weeks to feel comfortable but I know he feels really comfortable now."
The second-year player mentioned that he's enjoying contributing for OCC but that being on the bench cheering on his teammates might be just as enjoyable for him.
Foster talked specifically about seeing the guys who don't always get minutes be able to touch the floor and knock down shots being "a good time."
Another part of the fun is that Ozark is winning games.
'Pretty good'
“We’re a Bible college but our team is pretty good,” Foster said.
The Ambassadors are currently 15-6 (9-1, MCCC). Foster noted that team chemistry is a big part of OCC’s success.
“I feel like we have definitely seen what we can look like at our best and that's really good,” Foster said. “We’ve also had games where it’s really tough to get anything going.”
Foster added that a clear difference is the energy level the team brings in those good games versus ones that do not go as well.
It isn’t just the basketball team for Foster, though. He added that all the students on campus have been friendly and open since he’s been in Joplin.
"Same on the floor as he is off the floor," Lahm said. "Really friendly, fits in well with the student body, even-tempered, he knows what he's here for and knows what life is all about. He's well-respected by the student body."
The motto at Ozark stands out all around campus. Foster believes it’s a big part of the friendliness from students to staff. That motto is “Not to be served, but to serve.”
Along with Lahm and the coaching staff at OCC, Kevin Greer, the youth minister on campus is someone Foster believes he connected with early on.
As for his future, he doesn’t have a specific location in mind for when he becomes a youth leader but said he would travel somewhere that isn’t close to this area if that’s where he is called to go.
“I felt that, with my life, I wanted to make a difference,” Foster said. “So I can look back — whatever age I am — and feel satisfied with what I’ve done. I felt like preaching to the youth was a good way to do that.”
"He's one of those guys, he's going to be successful in whatever he chooses," Lahm said. "He loves to serve people and especially kids."
