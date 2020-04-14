AD Jared Bruggeman has plenty to do despite no spring sports at MSSU

While there are no spring sports being played now at Missouri Southern, that doesn't mean athletics director Jared Bruggeman isn't busy.
"I'm busier than I would normally be," he said Tuesday night. "There are so many things we're trying to figure out. And with my role on the President's Council, I'm spending half my time on campus issues, not athletic issues."
Of course, the college sports scene has been shut down for about a month because of concerns about COVID-19. The shutdown occurred the day before the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships were to start and just before March Madness tipped off in basketball.
Missouri Southern's baseball and softball teams were in the early part of their MIAA schedules, and the men's and women's golf teams each had played one tournament this spring before the shutdown.
"I feel awful for the student-athletes and coaches," Bruggeman said. "This is what coaches do; they coach. Right now, they are having a hard time not being able to coach. The student-athletes want to go to school and compete. I sympathize with them. We're trying to make the best we can with what's going on. It's just hard for them. I don't know what to do about it."
The NCAA has given all spring sports athletes an additional year of eligibility, which basically will result in two classes of freshmen on next spring's rosters. At the Division II level, athletes are given 10 semesters to complete four years of competition, but next year, the seniors have been granted an extension to 12 semesters.
Should the athlete return to school, any scholarship money comes at the coach's discretion.
"Our coaches have been in contact with all their athletes this whole time finding out who wants to return and get the extra year," Bruggeman said. "The NCAA says they can be offered the same scholarship they were on, but the institution has to pay for that.
"That's something we have to work on ... who's coming back. When we get the list compiled, we'll go from there. Our institution is saying it will support the coach in honoring the scholarship if they return. We've looked at some of the numbers, and it's pretty high. We have a lot of seniors in spring sports. Track and field and baseball, we have some fairly substantial numbers. I think a lot of them do want to come back. Some want to graduate in May and move on with their lives. We also have some say this is their senior year, the pinnacle of what they're doing, and some are very good at what they do. Track and field in particular, there are a lot of throwers coming back who could have won national championships, and they want to take shots at that."
The MIAA has moved its summer meetings from June to July.
"Zoom works great for a while, but it's not the same as face-to-face," Bruggeman said. "We meet very often by conference calls. The conference has a COVID task force working on issues, and we have a lot of representation at the national level."
Will there be college sports this fall?
"I have no idea," Bruggeman said. "I know the NCAA is considering starting preseason earlier for fall sports so the athletes can get in shape. They've been locked down, and football players have to get in shape and get in the weight room.
"It's good to consider options. We think about ifs, ands, but we don't know. It could be over in a month. It could be over in six months. It could never be over. We may have to adjust seasons as we go and see what happens."
