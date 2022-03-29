REPUBLIC, Mo. — Addie Lawrence is off to a superb start to her junior track campaign.
Lawrence posted three event wins as her College Heights Cougars took part in the Republic Classic on Monday.
College Heights, claiming its first state title in school history last spring, finished sixth with a team score of 56.5 on the girls side. The Cougars placed ninth with a score of 27 among boys teams.
Lawrence won the 100-meter dash in 12.7 seconds, 200 in 26.9 and the 400 in 1.01.
Lauren Ukena and Maddy Colin performed well. Ukena placed third in the 200 and fourth in the 300 hurdles, while Colin was fourth in the high jump.
College Heights' 4x400 relay team took third and its 4x800 team placed sixth.
In the boys events, Caleb Quade placed fourth in the 800 for the Cougars, while Colsen Dickens was sixth in the 400. Ethan Ukena placed fourth in the triple jump.
College Heights' 4x400 relay team took fourth, while the 4x100 and 4x200 claimed fifth-place finishes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.