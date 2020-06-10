Addy Roller, a women’s basketball assistant coach the last four years at Pittsburg State, has left to join the staff at Drury, the Panthers announced Wednesday.
Roller, who played two seasons at Drury after transferring from Wayne State (Neb.), is the first assistant hired by new head coach Amy Eagan.
“Having been a former player here, Addy knows exactly what it means to be a Lady Panther on the floor, in the classroom and in the community,” Eagan said in a release. “With the experience she has had as a graduate assistant and now assistant coach, I expect her to make an immediate impact on our program.
“Her main responsibility will be to be our recruiting coordinator, and I cannot think of anyone better to sell Drury, the program and the experience our players get. I look forward to working with her, learning from her and helping her grow.”
Roller helped Pittsburg State compile a 90-30 record during the last four seasons — the first two as a graduate assistant under Lane Lord and the last two as the top assistant under Amanda Davied.
She scored a school-record 2,392 points at Purdy High School and was the Class 2 player of the year in 2011 after helping the Eagles win a state championship.
In college Roller helped Wayne State to a 28-5 record and into the second round of the NCAA Tournament her sophomore season. She transferred to Drury, and the Panthers went 52-9 in the next two seasons and reached the NCAA Tournament both years. Her 11 assists against Missouri S&T in 2016 is tied for the single-game record.
“I am very excited to go back to my alma mater and work at the great place of Drury University,” said Roller. “In my two years as a player, I had amazing support from the boosters and administration. It is always a privilege to have the chance to come back to that kind of winning tradition. I am fortunate to be working with such a knowledgeable coach as Amy Eagan and am really looking forward to the opportunity.”
